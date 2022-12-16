The absolute dignity of this child born to the nation of Israel becomes remarkably clear as we read the whole of verse Isaiah 9:6: “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” Continuing in Isaiah 9:7, we read: “Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be no end, upon the throne of David, and upon his kingdom, to order it, and to establish it with judgment and with justice from henceforth even for ever. The zeal of the Lord of hosts will perform this.”
What an honor the prophet Isaiah had given to him of God to declare the glory of the Messiah; this we also see as we read Isaiah 7:14: “Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.”
Again, worship from believing hearts are inspired as we read Isaiah 11:1-5: “And there shall come forth a rod out of the stem of Jesse, and a Branch shall grow out of his roots: and the spirit of the Lord shall rest upon him, the spirit of wisdom and understanding, the spirit of counsel and might, the spirit of knowledge and of the fear of the Lord; and shall make him of quick understanding in the fear of the Lord: and he shall not judge after the sight of his eyes, neither reprove after the hearing of his ears: But with righteousness shall he judge the poor, and reprove with equity for the meek of the earth: and he shall smite the earth with the rod of his mouth, and with the breath of his lips shall he slay the wicked. and righteousness shall be the girdle of his loins, and faithfulness the girdle of his reins.” Yes! Certainly Hallelujah is the just response from us!
The God who gave us “the breath of life”, who made us a “living soul” would walk amongst us. Oh, wonder of wonders!
Lord Jesus Christ Immanuel did not come to learn what it’s like to be a man. Jesus said, “But Jesus did not commit himself unto them, because he knew all men, and needed not that any should testify of man: for he knew what was in man.” (John 2:24,25)
What is family? What are friends? What are the beauties of creation (a sunrise, a sunset, a peaceful summer’s night, a baby’s sigh, a bird’s song, a flower’s bloom). All these things the Lord has made to be enjoyed by the soul He’s given! Will you be God’s counsellor? Will you inform the Eternal God on things He needs to know?
This world that saw the paradise of Eden pass in a great deluge and with it a world of prolific vegetation, giants and longevity of life would see something far greater with the incarnation. There is nothing to be compared with the world being forever changed by the footprints of Immanuel in Judea and Samaria.
Mankind had grown more comfortable with harboring unjust and hard thoughts about God’s nature when the only begotten Son came and showed just who the Father is like. Only Jesus God’s eternal Son could declare, “Philip saith unto him, Lord, show us the Father, and it sufficeth us. 9Jesus saith unto him, Have I been so long time with you, and yet hast thou not known me, Philip? he that hath seen me hath seen the Father; and how sayest thou then, Show us the Father? Believest thou not that I am in the Father, and the Father in me? the words that I speak unto you I speak not of myself: but the Father that dwelleth in me, he doeth the works.” (John 14:8-10)
Read also 1 John 4:14: “And we have seen and do testify that the Father sent the Son to be the Saviour of the world.” Every believer is so glad the Saviour has come and fulfilled Salvation; so glad that He is coming again and so glad that we will be with Him forever in Heaven. There could be no greater joy! Please meditate on these words found in 1 John 1:1-4: “That which was from the beginning, which we have heard, which we have seen with our eyes, which we have looked upon, and our hands have handled, of the Word of life; 2For the life was manifested, and we have seen it, and bear witness, and show unto you that eternal life, which was with the Father, and was manifested unto us;) That which we have seen and heard declare we unto you, that ye also may have fellowship with us: and truly our fellowship is with the Father, and with his Son Jesus Christ. and these things write we unto you, that your joy may be full.”
MIKE HENNIGAN is a Star Beacon columnist. Email Bible-related questions to lavetteh@windstream.net. Questions can also be mailed to Mike Hennigan, c/o Star Beacon, 4626 Park Ave., P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
