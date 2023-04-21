Summer is approaching all across Ohio. Tasting rooms will soon be filled with crowds looking to enjoy a lovely afternoon or evening with a glass of wine that suits their taste buds. The wonderful thing about our wineries is that each has its own personality and each offers wines for nearly every palate.
And given the myriad of choices, it is interesting to understand why some in each group of tasters might prefer a range of wine styles. The reasons are many: physiology, life experiences, the situation at the moment of tasting and more. There is no wrong or right, just some fun-to-explore-differences.
And the maxim “the best wine is the one you most enjoy” has never been more true.
A researcher and Master of Wine named Tim Hanni has a great book called Why You Like the Wines You Like which explains why so many differences exist.
For sweet wine lovers (called, in his book Hypersensitive Vinotypes), he explains that some folks are physiologically geared to sweet wines and because of their genetic makeup, likely spend their entire life only enjoying sweets. Hypersensitive Vinotypes have many, many taste buds so will love light, fragrant wines that are low alcohol with a hint of sweetness. Bold reds can overwhelm their palates and are often just too much for them. Over the years, as noted below, some of these hypersensitive folks will gravitate to other styles, but in many cases, they will enjoy sweet (and sometimes sweeter) wines forever. They probably also have to cut the tags out of their shirts and make sure their socks are not catawampus in their boots as all of their skin surfaces also have more nerve endings than most people.
The second group Hanni describes are the Sensitive Vinotypes, make up the bulk of the wine consuming public and enjoy the widest range of styles, from quite dry to sweet including both reds and whites. This explains, that during the Ice Wine events, visitors go home with bottles of both the super sweet Ice Wines and dry reds like Cabernet Franc. Each has a place on their dining room table, depending on the entrée or dessert being served with their meals.
Tolerant Vinotypes have the fewest taste buds, resulting simply from genetics or from years of enjoying spicy foods and smoking cigarettes or cigars. This means that their palates need intense stimuli. They tend to like big, high alcohol wines, often reds with lots of tannin. They typically use lots of pepper flakes on their spaghetti, eat Doritos Blaze Tortilla Chips and claim the hot peppers from their partner’s salad.
Then there are the Conflicted Vinotypes. Often, they started out as a Sensitive or Hypersensitive Vinotype but because of life experiences, have learned to not only tolerate, but enjoy nearly every wine style. They may belong to a gourmet cooking club which explores international cuisine or have visited dozens of wineries where the tasting room staff have helped them understand the many nuances of each wine style. These are the folks that sometimes incessantly swirl, sniff and slosh before they sip. It is not pretension on their part, but a way to help them anticipate what is about to happen before the wine hits their palate.
The bottom line: dry or sweet: neither is right or wrong. Again. the “best” wine always is the one most enjoyed by each individual.
So depending on one’s Vinotype, there will be lovely wines to satisfy every palate at nearly every winery in Ohio. Our home towns are amazing places in which we are all privileged to live and play.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wine Producers Association. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org
