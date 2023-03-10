Is the subject of extraterrestrial life a small matter? In some ways it is; in other ways it’s a matter of great concern. For all of us who love the gospel and know its essential message, we realize that the UFO message and the science fiction mythology that accompanies it, is an enemy of the gospel message. It isn’t the subject that’s a threat when treated by the scientific method and bible revelation, but the agenda that permeates the presentation of the subject.
Neo-evolutionists usually make no distinction between life and sentient life. They also set up the false premise that if there has been or is microbial or bacterial life out in space anywhere, it proves life was formed by the random chance of evolution and thus imply there is no creator God.
You see, those who want to believe mankind is its own Savior and can save himself by excelling in various scientific disciplines, don’t want to recognize the power of Jesus’ redeeming blood and the implication of their own lost condition. No, I’ve not forgotten about honest seekers of truth, who have legitimate questions, that to them pose doubt, and who personally have no settled agenda. It is however difficult to be charitable when one considers this new atheism’s (from an old source) damage to precious souls, and that children are being programmed by this new mythology from an early age.
There was a wicked book that blasphemed the holy scriptures with a view that aliens visited earth throughout time. I refuse to name the book thereby giving it free advertisement and tempting the curious. There are several types of television documentaries that pick up this theme and follow this decades old book’s theme.
The aliens with super-science are the new saviors for mankind. If we could just contact them, they could come and kindly give us their advance technology so we could live long, healthy, prosperous lives. Please, anything but Jesus who offers eternal life! If you have discovered this rebellion in your own heart, it’s not too late to repent!
Is there extraterrestrial life? Yes, there definitely is! Are you surprised by this answer? There is a whole fixed creation called Angels who reside ‘off world’ in a place called Heaven. The word “fixed” implies there are fixed barriers in their interaction with mankind. God has barriers set by power and barriers set by law. Some angels fell by violating the barrier set by law (Jude 6).
The goal of this article is to sound the alarm on insidious teachings that seek to leave souls with no true hope. The devil is busy muddying the waters with the confusion of a time travel (Hollywood’s new favorite flavor), multi-dimensional earths, and his old favorite ‘alien saviors’ (which probably means fallen angels).
There has been little said on what the Bible says about structure and order which gives no place for these darkened messages to prosper. Perhaps, Lord willing, we can visit this subject from a more scripture-centered consideration.
Hopefully the rebellious nature of these things that appeal to the defiant heart has been exposed. Thank God the gospel of amazing grace is still sounding boldly and freely.
MIKE HENNIGAN is a Star Beacon columnist. Email Bible-related questions to lavetteh@windstream.net. Questions can also be mailed to Mike Hennigan, c/o Star Beacon, 4626 Park Ave., P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
