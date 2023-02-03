Hello Ashtabula County! Have you noticed that the usual small talk topic of the weather or sports has shifted recently? It seems like everyone I speak to recently wants to talk eggs. More specifically the price of eggs. If you have found yourself in asking why a dozen eggs cost more than a gallon of gas or have recently considered buying laying hens for some quick income, make sure to read this article! Today I will briefly discuss what is going on with the egg market, what to consider before buying your own hens, and what is involved in selling your eggs.
According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Large, Grade A eggs cost on average $4.25 a dozen in December, a 138 percent increase from $1.79 in December of 2021. When it comes to the recent explosion of egg prices, there are many factors at play. Let consider two aspects of egg economics (or egg-onomics) at play, supply and demand. On the supply side, national egg inventory is down significantly.
According to the USDA’s Egg Market Overview, last week we were at 23 percent lower shell egg inventory than this week last year. Avian flu was a major contributor to this decline in supply. We saw an estimated 58 million birds killed due to the avian flu in 2022 according to the CDC. General inflation of input cost and continued supply chain issues also contribute to supply decreases around the U.S..
On the demand side, we generally see a spike in egg demand around the holidays. The good news being that demand goes down in the time between now and Easter. The USDA even mentions in their egg report, “Consumer demand for shell eggs continues decline as newly minted diets fade just as holiday bills are appearing in mailboxes across the country at a time when shell egg prices remain at unappetizing levels in retail outlets relative to other proteins.”
In addition to the supply and demand challenges, another impact to egg prices comes from the companies selling the eggs. Over half of the nation’s eggs are produced by the top 10 largest egg companies. Cal-Maine Foods is the nation’s largest egg producer and controls around 20 percent of the retail egg market with over 46,000,000 hens. The corporation just reported their gross profits were up more than 600 percent over the same quarter in the prior fiscal year. Reports like these have spurred questions of price gouging, taking advantage of the already difficult economic conditions facing the egg market. Looking forward, as demand lowers and our laying bird supply increases, the expectations are that prices will start to come back down. The USDA report shows that prices have already started to drop across the country.
You may be thinking that now is the time to buy chickens and never having to worry about high egg prices again. Maybe even turning a profit selling to neighbors and co-workers now that eggs are worth their weight in gold. While farm fresh eggs are regarded as better tasting and chickens are fun to watch in the back yard, I urge you to consider the cost involved before looking to layers to make an income. Even disregarding the cost of the coop, fencing, waterers, and feeders, and all the other startup costs you will incur, the cost of feed and time involved may end up being higher than what you see at the store.
With prices projected to drop down in the coming months, by the time your birds are laying, egg prices may not be as sky high. Owning chickens has many advantages as I previously mentioned, but the financial return on investment, if there is one, can be a long time coming. That being said, if you are still interested in having chickens, we have many resources in our office and would be happy to assist you in your endeavor.
Finally, if you do have chickens, or are looking to get some, and would like to sell your eggs, I will share some information on the requirements to do so in Ohio. Licensing and regulations differ depending on method of sale. If selling eggs only, directly to consumers on the premises, you are not required to register with the Ohio Department of Agriculture. As long as you have under 500 birds you also do not need to get a license from the local health department. You are also not required to include a label or refrigerate the eggs.
Things change if you plan to sell at a farmers’ market. To sell at a market, ODA registration is voluntary, license from health department is required, as well as labeling and refrigeration. If selling eggs exclusively wholesale (restaurant, grocery store, institution, hotel, etc.), ODA registration and health department license are not required, but labeling and refrigeration is. Eggs that require labeling must include; name and address of the packer, an accurate statement of the quantity, label “ungraded” or “unclassified” and “mixed size,” pack date, and the statement: “SAFE HANDLING INSTRUCTIONS: To prevent illness from bacteria: keep eggs refrigerated, cook eggs until yolks are firm, and cook foods containing eggs thoroughly.” This information was sourced from the OSU Factsheet, Selling Eggs in Ohio: Marketing and Regulations (https://ohioline.osu.edu/factsheet/anr-59). More information can be found by reading the entire factsheet or calling our office.
Andrew Holden is an Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Educator for Ohio State University Extension. Andrew can be reached at 440-576-9008 or Holden.155@osu.edu.
