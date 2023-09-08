4-H Youth can participate in many activities beyond the club and county in 4-H. The Ohio State Fair is one chance for youth to showcase their hard work and knowledge of their 4-H project work on a much larger platform. 4-H youth had the opportunity to participate in 4-H project evaluation at the county level in July and qualify to represent the county at the Ohio State Fair.
Congratulations to the more than 80 youth who qualified at the county level. Making the commitment to participate in the state event is both challenging and rewarding. Youth join with peers from across the state for events and classes and strive to demonstrate what they have learned to a judge they have never met. Youth with animal projects participated in skillathons to test their knowledge and in competitions in the show-ring. Ashtabula County youth shined at the Ohio State Fair. Whether they came home with an overall class award such as the Clock Trophy or didn’t place in their class, youth showed commitment and dedication to their 4-H project work by participating both at the state and county level. Local county award and show results may be found on our website at www.ashtabula.osu.edu and full state award results may be found on ohio4h.org. Congratulations to all those that participated and those who received special awards!
• Sophia Bailey — Outstanding of the Day: Get Started in Art Jr.
• Brooke Myers — Outstanding of the Day: Leadership Self Determined
• Mae Noble – Outstanding of the Day and Clock Trophy: Making the Cut Sr.
Outstanding of the Day is given to youth in the top 10 percent and Clock Trophy to the overall class winner
Animal Awards:
• Taylor Ellsworth – Grand Champion York, 8th Overall Champion Market Barrow, 10th Place Skillathon, Reserve Overall Showman in Age Division
• Makenzee Robison – 2nd Place Small Equine Jumpers, 9th Place Small Equine Driving Reinsmanship
• Abigail Butcher – 4th Place Small Equine Jumpers, 3rd Place Small Equine Showmanship, 5th Place Small Equine Trail in Hand
• Gabriella Keglovic – 7th Place Small Equine Trail in Hand, 1st Place Small Equine Driving Reinsmanship, 4th Place Small Equine Driven Trail
• Raylyn Ballentine – 6th Place Ranch Showmanship, 9th Place Ranch Horsemanship 13-14
• Delaney Morrow – 7th Place Intermediate Horse Barrels, 5th Place Intermediate Horse Keyhole Race
• Kyre Morrow – 9th Place Intermediate Horse Barrels
• Aubrey Demanett – 6th Junior Horse Pole Bending
• Chloe Fee – 4th Place Junior Horse Keyhole Race, 8th Place Junior Horse Stakes Race
• Shelby Tackett – 4th Place Junior Horse Stakes Race
• Alyssa Long – 1st Place Intermediate Equitation Over Fences, 6th Place Hunter Hack 14-18
• Amelia Armington – 8th Place Intermediate Equitation Over Fences, 8th Place Hunter Hack 14-18
Jenna Hoyt serves as Ashtabula County’s 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator for Ohio State University Extension. Reach her at 440-576-9008 or hoyt.88@osu.edu.
