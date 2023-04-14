Hello Ashtabula County! This past week has been beautiful with warm weather and no rain. We are seeing some field work being done across the county and everyone is gearing up for the spring planting season. Seeing that it is still mid-April, I’m sure we will see some more cool weather. Hopefully you were able to take advantage of the warm temps and get the lawn mowed, the garden cleaned off, or the corn stubble chopped.
Today I wanted to share a little bit about our Mental Health Dinner Theater that was held last Tuesday at the Pymatuning Valley High School. We had a great turnout from our ag community, and I want to share what we discussed and the local mental health resources that were highlighted. Farming can be a stressful job and often our rural areas are under resourced. That is why OSU Extension and Ashtabula County Farm Bureau came together to offer this event, to hopefully provide people with the knowledge they need to handle stress and help others in their life if they notice signs of stress. I also want to thank our local Farm Credit Mid-America, and Centerra Co-op for helping sponsor the event, as well as both Pymatuning Valley FFA and Grand Valley FFA for volunteering at the dinner. If you have any questions about the event, or about the resources shared below, please give me a call at the Extension Office.
On April 11th, at the Pymatuning Valley High School Cafeteria in Andover, over 50 Ashtabula County residents took part in a Mental Health Dinner Theater. The Dinner Theater was organized by The Ohio State Extension Office of Ashtabula County, and the Ashtabula County Farm Bureau. The event was focused on our local agricultural community and featured a short play that was designed to encourage attendees to discuss stress, the impacts of stress, and the resources available locally to deal with stress. The audience included farm families as well as many agricultural professionals who work with farmers every day.
The evening began with a free dinner, consisting of brisket and pulled pork from Russell’s BBQ. As the audience finished up their meal the show began. Andrew Holden, ANR Educator from Ashtabula County Extension, welcomed the crowd, introduced the sponsors and special guest, and then thanked everyone for attending. It was shared that the play would be 3 short acts with time in between the acts for tables to discuss what happened. Facilitators were located at each table to help encourage conversations and ask preplanned questions related to the skit. Facilitators included OSU Extension employees, Farm Bureau board members, and local mental health organization employees.
The play itself was performed by local community members. The cast included David Thomas, Ashtabula County Auditor, as Dan Brown the farmer, Marissa Sutton, Farm Credit Mid-America, as Jane Brown (Dan’s wife), Sydney Morrison, PV FFA News Reporter, as their daughter Sam, Andrew Holden, OSU Extension Educator, as Bob the local Extension Agent, and Ty Higgins, Senior Director of Communications for Ohio Farm Bureau, as the narrator. In three acts the play consist of conversations between characters that slowly share that Dan Brown is exhibiting signs of stress. With high cost, medical issues, and planting season coming up, Dan starts showing signs of stress like not eating regularly, mood changes, and more.
When his family notices these changes, they encourage Dan to speak to Bob as he recently got trained in Mental Health First Aid. Bob is able to share some information with Dan, like how stress is our body’s reaction to a perceived threat or burdensome stimuli or event. Bob also shares that while some stress can help motivate us, too much stress can lead to adverse physical or mental health problems.
Chronic stress can cause many issues, from being unable to concentrate to feelings of hopelessness, to changes in eating habits, even thoughts of suicide. Bob finally encourages Dan to reach out to a local councilor to help him with the added stress he has been experiencing lately and gives him a list of local resources.
After the play and table discussions, Andrew introduced a few representatives from local organizations who shared what resources they had available locally. Those in attendance were Loretta Buell from Community Counseling Center, Kirsten Esch from Signature Health, and Daisy Asmus from National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
Bridget Britton, MSW, LSW, Behavioral Health Field Specialist in the Agriculture and Natural Resources program area for The Ohio State University was also introduced and shared some of the resources available to the ag community, including www.go.osu.edu/countyresourceguide that links to a comprehensive list of mental health resources in each county in the state. Bridget also was the one who brought this idea to Ohio State Extension, and worked with Andrew and Mandy to provide the plans for the evening.
Resources:
Ashtabula County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board is committed to bringing Ashtabula County residents high quality, evidence-based mental health and substance abuse treatment and prevention services. More information can be found at www.ashtabulamhrsboard.org or by calling 440-992-3121.
Community Counseling Center is a non-profit behavioral health provider focused on engaging the community in recovery. Services include Case Management, Children’s Day Treatment Program, Counseling, Medication-Assisted Treatment, Prevention Services, Psychiatry, Supported Employment, and Substance Use Disorder Treatment. More information can be found at cccohio.com or by calling 440-998-4210.
Signature Health primarily serve Medicaid and Medicare patients, with a sliding fee scale available to eligible individuals without insurance. Their services range from counseling, to alcohol and drug recovery programs, to primary care, to infectious disease services.. More information can be found at www.signaturehealthinc.org/locations/ashtabula/ or by calling 440-992-8552.
NAMI plays an active role in providing support, education, and advocacy throughout Ashtabula County. NAMI utilizes volunteers to teach classes, facilitate support groups, provide referral services to local resources, and create awareness and understanding of mental illness. More information can be found at namiashtabula.org or by calling 1-800-950-NAMI (6264).
Ohio Mental Health Resource Guides by County can be reached by visiting go.osu.edu/countyresourceguide
If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call, or text the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988. You can also chat at 988lifeline.org.
A special thanks to Mandy Orahood from Farm Bureau, all those who helped make this event possible, and to those in the community who were willing to come and participate in this mental health education.
Andrew Holden is an Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Educator for Ohio State University Extension. Andrew can be reached at 440-576-9008 or Holden.155@osu.edu.
