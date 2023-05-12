Hello Ashtabula County! The weather has finally turned and farms are in full swing for planting season. Be safe on the roads and pay attention for farm machinery. Everyone wants to make it to their destination safely!
Today I want to share the winners of many of the county’s agricultural scholarships! Congratulations to the hard working students and good luck in your future studies!
Ashtabula County Agricultural Scholarship Winners
The Ashtabula County Agricultural Scholarship Fund was founded on April 29, 1952 by a group of local leaders to help promote interest in the study of agriculture, home economics, environmental sciences, and natural resources. Since then, the committee has grown to also include community scholarships which are open to any student regardless of the college major. This scholarship program is driven by a group of Ashtabula County volunteers and supported by countless families, agribusiness firms and prior recipients. If you are interested in donating, please call Andrew Holden at 440-576-9008.
This year, the committee is pleased to announce a total of $24,500 in scholarship money will be awarded to eighteen outstanding young people for the 2023-2024 school year. It was a tough selection process for the committee as we were impressed with all the applications submitted for consideration. The scholarship recipients are as followed:
Alaina Neczeporenko, daughter of Todd and Jana Neczeporenko of Pierpont, is the recipient of a $3,500 Ashtabula County Holstein Club Scholarship. Alaina is a 2023 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School and will be attending Ohio State University studying Agricultural Communications.
Allison Stokes, daughter of Kenny and Tammy Stokes of Jefferson, is the recipient of a $1,000 Christopher L. Zaebst Memorial Scholarship. Allison was a 2021 graduate from Pymatuning Valley High School and is currently attending Kent State University majoring in Business Management with a minor in Event Planning.
Ally Durkovic, daughter of Rick and Amy Durkovic of Jefferson, is the recipient of a $1,000 Ashtabula County Agricultural Scholarship. Ally is a 2022 graduate of Jefferson High School and is currently attending Mount Vernon Nazarene University majoring in Business Administration with a minor in Financial Planning.
Asa Frush, daughter of Sam and Wendy Frush of Williamsfield, is the recipient of a $1,000 Ashtabula County Agricultural Scholarship. Asa is a 2023 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School and will be attending Hiram College to study Business Administration.
Brielle Bogardus, daughter of Dave and Sarah Bogardus of Richmond, is the recipient of the $1,000 Lautanen Family 4-H Scholarship. Brielle is a 2023 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School and will be attending PennWest Edinboro University in the fall where she will be majoring in Nursing.
Emily Millard, daughter of Scott and Lynne Millard of Pierpont, is the recipient of the $1,000 Ashtabula County Holstein Club Scholarship and a $500 Christopher L. Zaebst Memorial Scholarship. Emily is a 2021 graduate from Pymatuning Valley High School and is currently attending Grand Canyon University, majoring in Elementary Education.
Ethan Yost, son of David and Kristin Yost of Geneva, is the recipient of a $1,00 Gail and Maxine McMurray Family Scholarship. Ethan is a 2022 graduate of Geneva High School and is currently attending The Ohio State University majoring in Environmental Sciences.
Ginaveve Sheets, daughter of Michael and Jessica Sheets of Jefferson, is the recipient of the $1,000 Ashtabula County Agricultural Scholarship. Gina is a 2023 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School and is planning to attend The Ohio State University – ATI where she will be majoring in Agricultural Communications.
Hallie Soltis, daughter of Nathan and Rebecca Soltis of Rome, is the recipient of a $1,000 Kellogg Memorial Scholarship as well as a $500 Ashtabula County Holstein Club Scholarship. Hallie is 2020 graduate of Grand Valley High School and is attending Ohio State University majoring in Animal Science.
Kimberly Roxberry, daughter of Douglas Roxberry of Conneaut, is the recipient of the $3,500 Service-Jerome Scholarship as well as a $500 Christopher L. Zaebst Memorial Scholarship. Kimberly is a 2023 graduate from St. John High School and plans to attend Ohio State University – ATI in the fall, majoring in Animal Sciences (Pre-vet).
Matthew Mazzaro, son of Thomas & Charity Mazzaro of Williamsfield, is the recipient of a $1,500 Allan C. Jerome Memorial Scholarship and the $500 Ashtabula County Holstein Club Scholarship. Matthew is a 2023 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School and is planning on attending the Ohio State University to major in Agricultural Systems Management.
Mikenzie Brown, daughter of Carrie Brown of Jefferson, is the recipient of the $1,000 Prochko Family Scholarship. Mikenzie is a 2023 graduate of Jefferson High School and is planning to attend Kent State University — Trumbull in the fall majoring in Veterinary Technology.
Milenka Moody, daughter of Richard and Terry Moody of Orwell, is the recipient of the $1,000 Lester C. Marrison Memorial Scholarship. Milenka is a 2023 graduate of Jefferson High School and plans on attending The University of Findlay in the fall, majoring in Pre-Veterinary Science.
Stephen Sly, son of Karen Sly of Jefferson, is a recipient of the $1,000 Ashtabula County Holstein Club Scholarship. Stephen is a 2023 graduate of Jefferson High School and plans on attending Grove City College, majoring in Mechanical Engineering.
Stuart Struna, son of Edward and Margret Struna of Williamsfield, is the recipient of a $1,000 Centerra Co-op Scholarship. Stuart was a 2020 a graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School and is currently attending Kent State University, majoring in Education (Integrated Social Studies).
Tory Durkovic, daughter of Rick and Amy Durkovic of Jefferson, is the recipient of a $1,000 Harold and Dick Springer Memorial Scholarship. Tory was a 2021 graduate of Jefferson High School and is currently attending Youngstown State University majoring in Integrated Mathematics Education.
Tyler Britton, son of Tim and Valerie Britton of Jefferson, is the recipient of a $1,000 Centerra Co-op Scholarship. Tyler is a 2023 a graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School and plans on attending either Kent State, Ohio State ATI, or Marietta College and majoring in Business Management, Finance, or Agricultural Systems Management.
Bloom Family 4-H Scholarship Winners
The Bloom Family 4-H Scholarship was established by Cliff and Janis Bloom Eldredge to honor the memory of George (Wally) & Ina Bloom and Jim & Nancy Bloom who collectively provided leadership to Ashtabula County 4-H for more than 80 years. Up to two $2,500 scholarships may be awarded annually to incoming freshman enrolling at The Ohio State University, from Ashtabula County with a strong 4-H background. The review committee makes awards to recipients based on the applicant’s character, financial need, general ability, service to the community and participation in 4-H activities and programs. In honor of their character, service and commitment to the 4-H program, the 2023 recipients of the Bloom Family 4-H Scholarship will be presented on May 30th to Matthew Mazzaro and Alaina Neczeporenko both of Pymatuning Valley High School.
Matthew is the son of Tom & Charity Mazzaro and a member of the Williamsfield Dairy Aiders and New Valley Livestock 4-H Clubs. Matthew has been in 4-H for nine years and has taken dairy, swine and sheep projects. He has had many honors in 4-H, with Jr. Fair and at the Ohio State Fair with his project work and believes that being raised in a barn alongside his three siblings with the 4-H program has made him a stronger person. Matthew is excited to attend OSU Main Campus where he plans to study Agricultural Systems Management.
Alaina is the daughter of Todd & Jana Neczeporenko and a member of the Pierpont Mix N Match PACS 4-H Club. Alaina has been in 4-H for 10 years and has taken market beef projects. Alaina is honored to have been surrounded by some of the best people and role models and have had some of her best life experiences in the show ring. 4-H has taught her the true value of friendship and respect. Alaina is looking forward to attending OSU Main Campus in the fall where she plans to study Agricultural Communications or Agribusiness and return to the county to assist with running the family business and farm.
Ashtabula County Cattlemen’s Association Scholarship
The Ashtabula County Cattlemen’s Association is pleased to announce that this year they will be awarding two scholarships to graduating High School Seniors. The scholarship fund was established in 2011 to award scholarships to deserving Ashtabula County students for their involvement in the beef industry in Ashtabula County.
Both Milenka Moody and Brielle Bogardus will each receive $1,000 Cattlemen’s Youth Scholarship for the 2023-2024 School Year. Milenka Moody is the daughter of Richard and Terry Moody of Orwell. Milenka is a 2023 graduate of Jefferson High School and plans on attending The University of Findlay in the fall, majoring in Pre-Veterinary Science. Brielle Bogardus is the daughter of Dave and Sarah Bogardus of Richmond, a 2023 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School, and will be attending PennWest Edinboro University in the fall where she will be majoring nursing.
Congratulations to Milenka and Brielle for being selected as 2023-2024 Ashtabula County Cattlemen’s Association Youth Scholarship Winners!
Andrew Holden is an Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Educator for Ohio State University Extension. Andrew can be reached at 440-576-9008 or Holden.155@osu.edu.
