Hello Ashtabula County! The unseasonably dry weather continues into June. We are seeing many farms finish up planting and many others mowing hay this week. Usually, we are not needing more rain this time of year, but with just half an inch of rain in the month or so, we are far below the average and in need of some water.
Today I want to share about the Ashtabula County Master Gardeners and the recognition banquet that was held in May. Our MGV’s are trained volunteers that work in the community to help teach people about horticulture, plant pollinators, teach students, and much more. If you have a horticulture question and would like to as a Master Gardener, give the Master Gardener Hotline a call! They are available Mondays from 8 AM to Noon and Thursdays 1 PM to 4 PM. Call them at 440-576-9008 or leave a message and they will get back to you.
On Monday, May 22nd the Ashtabula County Master Gardener Volunteers met at the Nazarene Church, in Jefferson, to recognize their 2022 achievements. In addition to celebrating all of the great educational programs that they provided in 2022, the Master Gardeners were also recognized for their individual service. One of the main recognitions of service came in the form of their hour milestones in which volunteers are presented certificates when they reach certain milestones of hours volunteered. The first milestone that Master Gardeners reach is the 50 hour milestone. This is significant because this is the milestone that must be reached in order for a master gardener to advance from an intern, to a full-fledged Master Gardeners Volunteer. Master gardener volunteers that reached their 50-hour milestone and were recognized at the meaning included: Stephanie Canzonetta, Tiara Vaughan, Amanda Briggs de Lavini, Milli Morrison, Donna Welker, Monique Kawalek, Carol Jones, Elizabeth Szweda, Katrina Knauff, Melanie Todd, and William Todd. After the 50-hour milestone the next milestones increase in amounts of 250 hours. Those who received the 250-hour certificate included Patricia Cleveland, Kimberly Turner, and Charlotte Lehto. Those receiving a 500 hour certificate include and repose Chuck Miller, Pat Seymour, and Dr. Jeffrey Brodsky. Alice Vervais was awarded her 1000-hour certificate. Both Encie Moroski and Kathy Presciano were awarded their 1500-hour certificate. Two 2000-hour certificates were awarded to Rose Mary burns and Rees Davis. Finally, Carol Blake was awarded her 3000 and 3500 hour awards.
The Project of the Year was announced as the Ashtabula County Food Guide. The guide was a multi-entity effort, but many of the original founders were Ashtabula County MGV’s. The guide improves each year and will soon see it’s sixth edition. The local food guide helps county residents eat local!
The final award presented was the 2022 Susan Masirovits Memorial Master Gardener of the Year Award. This award is presented annually to a Master Gardener who has gone above and beyond and embodies the spirit of giving back to our community through horticulture outreach. It was my pleasure and honor to award the 2022 Susan Masirovits Memorial Master Gardener of the Year Award to Kathy Presciano!
Kathy certainly embodies the spirit of giving back to her community and has been one of the programs most loyal and helpful volunteers for over 13 years now. She is always willing to help with any project and gives 110 percent effort when she does. As a member and key planner of the Northeast Ohio Pollinator Symposium and one of the original members of the food guide, she has been involved in some of the programs largest and most impactful projects. We thank Kathy for her continued service and congratulate her on her award.
Registration is now open for the 2023 Northeast Ohio Pollinator Summer Festival. Join us on Saturday, June 10th, 2022, for a day of pollinator education and celebration in beautiful Conneaut, Ohio. This event will run from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Gateway Elementary School Auditorium and Outdoor Learning Center, 229 Gateway Avenue, Conneaut, Ohio 44030. The morning events will cost $15.00 and include two presentations and light refreshments, the afternoon session will be free to the public and include native plant vendors, nature organizations, tree giveaways, food trucks, live music, and much more! For more information, and to register, visit our website: https://go.osu.edu/neops.
Andrew Holden is an Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Educator for Ohio State University Extension. Andrew can be reached at 440-576-9008 or Holden.155@osu.edu.
