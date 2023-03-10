Hello Ashtabula County! Today I want to share some information about the dinner theater that is being offered on April 11th at the Pymatuning Valley High School by OSU Extension and Farm Bureau of Ashtabula County. A dinner theater, sometimes called a dinner and a show, is exactly that, a delicious meal, and an entertaining play. This event is free and open to the public but will be geared towards those in the agricultural community. Doors will open at 6:00 PM, curtain time is at 6:30 PM and the run time will be approximately 90 minutes.
The main topic that the show covers will be mental health. Specifically, mental health of farmers and those in the ag community. If you are in anyway familiar with farming, then you likely know that farming can be extremely stressful. Working in an industry that is dependent on the weather, deals with ever-changing prices, and requires long hours can be both physically and emotionally taxing. Our hope is that this dinner theater will provide us in the ag community with some much-needed resources for when things get tough.
Local resources and groups that will be discussed include the Ashtabula County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board and the Suicide Prevention Coalition.
To be completely honest, this sort of program is a bit out of my comfort zone from the educational events I normally hold. I am willing to bet that it is probably out of your comfort zone of events that you would normally attend. I believe that this event is important because of how common struggles with mental health and stress are. If you haven’t dealt with these issues personally, it is likely that you know someone who has. My goal is to help us ag community members learn what to do when we, or someone we know, is experiencing hardship or stress. It can often feel like we are alone, and no one knows what we deal with, but that is where we can help each other by talking about these topics and educating ourselves.
The night will be about enjoying a great meal, visiting with fellow community members, and learning about what resources are available to help you and those closest to you deal with stress. The actors will be community members that you know, so you won’t want to miss their performance!
So make it a date night or sign up with some friends or family, come enjoy a free meal on a weeknight! Don’t worry about getting a babysitter, we will have 4-H teen leaders available to help watch children during the event.
I really hope that you consider attending and encourage you to reach out if you have any questions. You can sign up by calling me at my office at 440-576-9008 or visiting www.go.osu.edu/theater. See you at the theater!
Andrew Holden is an Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Educator for Ohio State University Extension. Andrew can be reached at 440-576-9008 or Holden.155@osu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.