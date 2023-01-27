We often describe Rieslings from our region as “world class.” and as I poured one from the Grand River Valley that is a perennial national medal winner at Unified, the largest gathering of wine professionals in North America this week, our status was validated by the hundreds who tasted one of our best of this variety.
So, to prove the moniker to you and your friends, a structured evening of tasting Rieslings will help validate for yourself this oft-repeated claim. and as an incidental benefit, will offer a reason to gather family and friends together as winter weather sets in.
Visit a local retail outlet to purchase a selection of Rieslings from around the world. The recommendations below all available locally – and all are recognized names with a good balance of fruit, acid and be medium sweetness. To compare “bananas to bananas,” prices should all range from $12 to about $18 each. Some suggestions or your shopping excursion:
Any German Riesling with ‘Qualitätswein’ on the label.
A Washington State Riesling from Chateau Ste. Michelle
A California Riesling from the Robert Mondavi Woodbridge and/or J. Lohr
Two locally produced Grand River or Lake Erie Rieslings
Invite a group of friends who are interested in learning a little more about wine. Use a white cloth and set the table with one wineglass per person per label. (If you do not have that much matched stemware, ask each guest to each bring their own set of clear, “cut” edge wineglasses without a heavy “bead.” Just be sure that each individual flight has the same size and shape of glass.) Provide each place with a notepad and pen.
Provide some neutral cheeses (muenster, colby or not too sharp cheddar) and some loaves of crusty white breads. Before the tasting begins, instruct guests that they should rate, on a 1 (low) to 4 (high) scale, four characteristics for each wine: Color, aroma, taste and overall “finish.” Mark each of the glasses with a numbered dot, 1 through 5 or 6 or 7 – and make sure the corresponding number is affixed to each appropriate bottle. Chill the wines to about 55 degrees, which takes about 3 hours in the refrigerator, and pour them into glasses in a separate room (or brown bag the bottles so wines cannot be identified before they are poured).
Once the tasting begins, ask each guest to silently swill, sniff and sip each wine and then evaluate each on the four categories before they assign a final score per selection.
Then open up the discussion. Once the wines are graded, bring out the bottles to prompt for additional conversation.
After the tasting, encourage each guest to pour a small glass of their favorite and serve a light meal with perhaps a lobster bisque starter and chicken or pork entrée. Or encourage a potluck with guests asked to bring items that work well with Rieslings. Follow with coffee or tea. The meal should provide guests with an adequate time between sampling and getting into their vehicles to safely drive home.
Given the dreary mid-winter days ahead, an evening sipping this local star will provide some fun, interesting conversation and an increased appreciation for our great regional industry.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wines. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
