The Prophet/Patriarch Enoch is a rich and fascinating study in the Holy Scriptures. This Enoch is only mentioned in three New Testament verses: Luke 3:37, Hebrews 11:5, Jude 1:14. In the Old Testament he is only spoken of in Genesis 5:18-24.
Enoch was contemporary with all pre-flood patriarchs except Noah who wasn’t yet born. Enoch was translated in year 1,000 of that age, whereas Noah was born about the year 1,030. Enoch and Noah were mighty preachers of the pre-flood age. It was only said of them that they “walked with God”. There were many more believers but none that shared so close a relationship with God that it could be said of them that they “walked with God.” We may sometimes sing of the faithfulness of God, “great is thy faithfulness, morning by morning new mercies I see”. God’s faithfulness to the wicked pre-flood world was seen in the ministry He gave Enoch and Noah to proclaim at the end of that age. This mercy of God is described this way in I Peter 3:20b, “… when once the long-suffering of God waited in the days of Noah, … .”
A sample of Enoch’s ministry is characterized in Jude 1:14,15. Preachers have humorously described Jude 1:15 as the most ‘ungodly’ verse in the Bible: “To execute judgment upon all, and to convince all that are ungodly among them of all their ungodly deeds which they have ungodly committed, and of all their hard speeches which ungodly sinners have spoken against him.” In II Timothy 4:2, we are exhorted to, “Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all long-suffering and doctrine.” This word of exhortation is especially true in a day of declension, darkness and apostasy. Both Enoch and Noah were certainly preachers of righteousness. Noah is specifically described as such in II Peter 2:15: “And spared not the old world, but saved Noah the eighth person, a preacher of righteousness, bringing in the flood upon the world of the ungodly;”.
These two men of God, Enoch and Noah, provide a prophetic picture of things yet future to our time. There is a flood of judgments coming upon this world. Not a deluge of water, but great judgments nonetheless! Enoch was translated (a figure of the rapture) before the great flood. Noah was preserved through the great flood (a figure of the nation of Israel and the gentiles who believe the Israelite’s message (Revelation Chapter 7)). Quite a remarkable change takes place in the world after the rapture. Before the rapture the New Testament divides the world in a three-fold way, “Give none offense, neither to the Jews, nor to the Gentiles, nor to the Church of God:” (I Corinthians 10:32). At the rapture the Church of God is translated to heaven. Not one real believer who trusted the gospel will be left behind. After the rapture the world is divided as it was in Old Testament times — Israel and the Gentile nations.
Yes, there will still be a great united world church on earth after the rapture (Revelation 17:4,5). It will be completely devoid of any true believer, thus the dire warning of Revelation 2:22!
The believing Church is taken up before the time of great judgment, as Enoch was (see Revelation 3:10). Believing Israel (a.k.a. Jacob) is preserved through the time of great judgment (Jeremiah 30:7), as was Noah.
It has been said that the teaching of a rapture is just a curious invention of the 1800s and should be rejected as the imaginings of man. Yet, this very mockery proves the “midnight cry” of Matthew 25:1-13; of a Christendom who had lost sight of “the blessed hope;” who had fallen asleep and needed an awakening!
The Holy Spirit’s New Testament interpretation of Enoch being taken in Genesis 5:24, “And Enoch walked with God: and he was not; for God took him”, is shown as a rapture event in Hebrews 11:5: “By faith Enoch was translated that he should not see death; and was not found, because God had translated him: for before his translation he had this testimony, that he pleased God”. Enoch is a similitude not a literal example of the rapture because he is in heaven in spirit form awaiting the Rapture/Resurrection, to receive his physical body (compare Hebrews 12:23 with 11:39,40).
There are two companies seen in the Rapture/Resurrection event. They are those who have believed all the way back to Adam who are in spirit form in Heaven, and those believers still alive on earth. We see these two companies in I Thessalonians 4:13-18 and I Corinthians 15:51-58. Notice these two phrases in I Corinthians 15:54: “corruptible shall have put on incorruption” and “mortal shall have put on immortality.” The corruptible are those who have died and whose bodies have seen corruption in the grave. The mortal are those yet living but are capable of dying.
So, then, be like Enoch. Put your faith not in yourself, as the world constantly advocates, but put your faith in God. Embrace the blessed hope of Titus 2:13, “Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Savior Jesus Christ;”. Fellow believers, say with the song “just a closer walk with Thee, grant it Jesus is my plea!” As the night deepens and hearts grow cold, seek a close walk with the Lord that we may boldly reprove a rebelling world as Enoch did!
