Fall is the most beautiful time of the year in wine country, be it Napa Valley or Northern Ohio. Trees will soon be turning gold and red and orange (although probably the views here actually prettier here than among the dry hills surrounding California’s wine regions). The skies are a brilliant blue. The clouds are puffy and white. The humidity is low and the evenings are cool. Pumpkins and apples are ripe. And the vineyards are ready give up their luscious fruit.
The sights, sounds and smells of harvest time last only a few weeks — but the experience is one not to be missed. In the southern part of the state and on the west coast, Crush will begin sometime in mid to late August and will conclude by the end of October or perhaps in some years, in early November. Around Lake Erie, from the ‘Wine Islands,’ to Ashtabula County harvest will begin in mid September. There and along the west coast from Santa Barbara to Puget Sound, vineyards will be bustling with activity through the last weeks of October. In many microclimates in other parts of the country, winemakers’ picking schedule will vary within the months of September and October, dictated by the whims of Mother Nature and Father Frost.
Harvest is the time to experience winemaking firsthand. Red, white, and pink grapes are heavy on lush vines. Fragrant smells fill the air. Vineyard teams are trudging up and down rows testing for sugar levels (brix), pH and acidity levels. When the time for each variety is perfect, mechanical harvesters are used for the most prolific varieties. In other parts of the vineyards, human harvesters carefully pluck single bunches of premium varietal grapes and place them gently into yellow and orange crates. Wine makers are rushing in and out with tractors and trailers to unload and process tons of arriving fruit to preserve quality and freshness. Gleaming stainless tanks and sturdy oak barrels are lined up to accept the crushed grapes. Whites are crushed, destemmed and headed to the presses before being pumped to large tanks to ferment then settle. Huge, open fermentation tanks literally bubble as red juice begins to transform itself into wine. Newer techniques where fermentation takes place within the actual berries when whole bunches are loaded into sealed containers produce lighter and fruitier reds in a process called carbonic maceration (one of those esoteric terms you might throw out among friends you want to impress with your wine knowledge). Then the reds go to the presses. Hoses and pumps are everywhere. The daily work begins at dawn and often extends until midnight or beyond. It is a hectic, pressure filled, exhilarating time of year. Decisions made at this point determine whether wines will be award winners or not.
So, if you have never visited a winery during harvest, pack up the car and take a short drive to one the many vineyards here in Northern Ohio. Or, make a trek to the more exotic climes in California, Washington and Oregon. But wherever you go, be a little patient, because everyone is busy and there may not be much time to chat. Simply plan to take in all the sights and sounds and know that sometime within the next couple of years, when all of the turmoil and chaos just observed will be over.
The finished wines will be fermented, finished, labeled, bottled, corked and ready to sip. You will be able to brag that you were there when it all began.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wine Producers Association. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.