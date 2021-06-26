Delightful Granddaughter: Grandmaw isn't going to like this

While vacationing in Florida two weeks ago, I decided to give Delightful Granddaughter a call.
“Hi! What are you doing?” I said cheerfully.
There was a short pause and then she said, “You’re not going to like it Grandmaw.”
Uh oh.
“What? WHAT?” I squawked.
She giggled.
“Tell me! What did you do?” I demanded.
“I’m getting a tattoo,” she said.
When paramedics revived me, I couldn’t believe it — my sweet granddaughter getting her lovely skin marred by a tattoo.
“Why? Why?” I asked.
She didn’t give me answer, only saying, “When I walked in, I told [the tattoo artist] that Grandmaw isn’t going to like this.”
“Are you there now? Getting it done right now?” I asked.
“Yes,” she said.
“Put that tattoo person on the phone!” I said.
I heard my granddaughter not-so-softly whisper, “She called you ‘the tattoo person.’”
More giggling.
“What is it anyway? What is the tattoo?” I said.
She said, “Something I drew.”
She would not elaborate.
“Where is it? Where on your body?” I asked, hoping it was someplace that couldn’t be seen when covered with proper clothing.
“My thigh,” she said.
Suddenly, I couldn’t breathe.
When paramedics revived me again, I figured there was nothing more I could do while in Florida.
“Well, I still love you despite not agreeing with this decision,” I said. “But don’t get any more tattoos!”
When I hung up, I immediately confronted Dear Daughter, who I know sees nothing wrong with tattoos.
Faithful readers may recall she was my granddaughter’s age when she got a tattoo (against my wishes) while away at college and out of my reach so I couldn’t wring her neck. When she finally fessed up, she described it as a “little fairy.”
Let me tell you, that fairy had the wing span of a robin! Ugh!
When I told Dear Daughter about her spawn’s tattoo, she seemed unfazed.
“You’re a tattoo-phobic, a malady affecting old people,” she said. “Everybody is getting tattoos.”
“It doesn’t mean I have to like it,” I said.
What’s the world coming to?
Upon return from vacation, staff writer Shelley Terry got the scoop on Delightful Granddaughter’s tattoo— it’s a bat, no doubt designed to drive Terry batty!
