Delightful Granddaughter: Grandmaw isn't going to like this

While vacationing in Florida two weeks ago, I decided to give Delightful Granddaughter a call.

“Hi! What are you doing?” I said cheerfully.

There was a short pause and then she said, “You’re not going to like it Grandmaw.”

Uh oh. 

“What? WHAT?” I squawked.

She giggled. 

“Tell me! What did you do?” I demanded.

“I’m getting a tattoo,” she said. 

When paramedics revived me, I couldn’t believe it — my sweet granddaughter getting her lovely skin marred by a tattoo.

“Why? Why?” I asked.

She didn’t give me answer, only saying, “When I walked in, I told [the tattoo artist] that Grandmaw isn’t going to like this.”

“Are you there now? Getting it done right now?” I asked.

“Yes,” she said.

“Put that tattoo person on the phone!” I said.

I heard my granddaughter not-so-softly whisper, “She called you ‘the tattoo person.’”

More giggling.

“What is it anyway? What is the tattoo?” I said.

She said, “Something I drew.”

She would not elaborate.

“Where is it? Where on your body?” I asked, hoping it was someplace that couldn’t be seen when covered with proper clothing.

“My thigh,” she said.

Suddenly, I couldn’t breathe.

When paramedics revived me again, I figured there was nothing more I could do while in Florida.

“Well, I still love you despite not agreeing with this decision,” I said. “But don’t get any more tattoos!”

When I hung up, I immediately confronted Dear Daughter, who I know sees nothing wrong with tattoos.

Faithful readers may recall she was my granddaughter’s age when she got a tattoo (against my wishes) while away at college and out of my reach so I couldn’t wring her neck. When she finally fessed up, she described it as a “little fairy.” 

Let me tell you, that fairy had the wing span of a robin! Ugh! 

When I told Dear Daughter about her spawn’s tattoo, she seemed unfazed.

“You’re a tattoo-phobic, a malady affecting old people,” she said. “Everybody is getting tattoos.”

“It doesn’t mean I have to like it,” I said.

What’s the world coming to?

 

Upon return from vacation, staff writer Shelley Terry got the scoop on Delightful Granddaughter’s tattoo— it’s a  bat, no doubt designed to drive Terry batty!

