Egypt, the wilderness of Sinai and the land of Canaan are three geographical locations extremely important to the birth of Israel as a nation. The Israelites had to cross two water boundaries on their journey: the Red Sea and the Jordan River. Both bodies of water represented death in some aspect. Death always has a sense of separation in some form, whether physical death (the separation of soul & spirit from the body) or spiritual death (the separation of the sinner from a Holy God).
Jacob entered Egypt as a Sheikh of a large nomadic tribe. He left Egypt as a nation that would find its home in Canaan as the mighty nation of Israel. God shepherded this journey out of Egypt through the wilderness and into the Promised Land by the prince-prophet Moses (Hebrews 11:24-26; Deuteronomy 18:15-18; John 1:19-21; 6:14).
The New Testament is where Christians learn the typical meaning of Egypt, the wilderness of Sinai and Canaan. Egypt, the place of oppression and hard bondage, represents the world. Pharaoh, the cruel taskmaster, represents Satan. The wilderness of Sinai represents the world now faced by the believer.
The typical role of Pharaoh and Egypt is celebrated in the song of Moses in the victory at the Red Sea (see Exodus 15:1-19). Prayerfully a Bible teacher will be encouraged to go into the wonderful detail of these verses with you. After the Red Sea, Israel entered the wilderness of the Sinai Peninsula, a place of tents and travel; the place of pilgrims traveling to the promised land.
Canaan, the heavenly land of milk and honey, is a place of two aspects for the believer. It is where we are traveling to in this life and where we already are positionally (in a spiritual sense) because Christ is there for us (see Ephesians 1:3, 2:6; Hebrews 2:10, 6:19,20).
Once Israel was in the Promised Land to possess their possessions, there was a battle. This battle was led by Joshua (yeh-ho-shoo-ah – which means Jesus). We are more than conquerors because of Jesus (Romans 8:37). Jesus, the Captain of our Salvation, has secured the land for us but we are called upon as believers, by faith, to possess our possessions! How do we do this? “Possessing our possessions” has nothing to do with establishing Heaven as our destination but has everything to do with enjoying by faith the treasure that awaits us, and walking in the power of that knowledge right here, right now. Okay, listen, if you were looking forward to a much-needed vacation on a tropical island wouldn’t you be pouring over brochures, viewing the luxurious accommodations (e.g., palm trees, sandy beaches relaxing activities and exotic weather)? Absolutely you would. Well, the Holy Scriptures have a lot to say of the beauty and joy of Heaven. Let the sunshine of Heaven’s glory shine on your walk, even now!
Consider Israel’s journey. The evening of the Pascal Lamb, the night of the protective blood on the door-posts, the morning of going out of Egypt in freedom; the triumph of the Red Sea crossing thus leaving Egypt and its slavery behind and becoming travelers with God on their way to the Promised Land. Hallelujah!
The Red Sea crossing is often celebrated in the Old Testament as the great mighty act of God of securing his people and separating them from Egypt. Consider the wonder and power of this event! The sea held up by the breath of God as a wall of water on both sides of the fleeing Israelites. Not only that, but they went through this path dry shod; no muddy sand to sink in or slow their progress! Do you believe this really happened exactly as the Bible describes or do you believe it to be just an exaggerated tale to impress people? You see this event is vital because the power of the Red Sea event is a metaphor for the power of the resurrection of Jesus the Messiah.
I remember talking to a gentleman who spoke of attending Easter services at ‘his’ church. He spoke of how nice it was, how well attended, and how everyone was dressed in their Easter finery. Our attention turned to the salvation of our souls and about Heaven and Hell, during which time he unequivocally told me, “You are put six feet in the ground and that’s it; nobody’s ever came back to talk about it!” It’s understandable how he might legitimately doubt given science tells us it’s impossible! Our collective experience will tell us our parents and great-great-great grandparents have never heard of someone who was truly dead, was buried and came back to talk to anyone. The resurrection of Jesus is vital to you. Is it real or is it not? Be assured, there is much more to fortify real faith. Please be sure you really believe what you say you believe.
Dear one, there is a miracle of miracles. It may be gathering dust somewhere on a shelf or in a drawer. It’s called the Holy Bible. It has stood the test of time and changed millions of lives. It was given from Heaven by the mighty Creator of the universe (2 Timothy 3:16 and 2 Peter 1:21) and accredited by faithful witnesses and the blood of martyrs that believed in the resurrection.
Cross the Red Sea and begin to journey with God in this desert wilderness. All that have come to Jesus by faith can say His promise is true. “All that the Father giveth me shall come to me; and him that cometh to me I will in no wise cast out” (John 6:37).
MIKE HENNIGAN is a Star Beacon columnist. Email Bible-related questions to lavetteh@windstream.net. Questions can also be mailed to Mike Hennigan, c/o Star Beacon, 4626 Park Ave., P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
