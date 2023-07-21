There are so many different ways to open a wine bottle which contains a cork as its closure.
While ever more wineries have opted for with screw caps for their best vintages, most experts agree that in the foreseeable future, corkscrews (or their cousins described below) will remain the utensil of choice for opening most wine bottles.
The most common style is a wing type corkscrew. It features a couple of handles that open when a center screw is twisted into a waiting cork. Once the arms or wings have reached their highest point, they are pushed downward and the cork is extracted. A wing type corkscrews is easy to use – and if the center screw starts with a tight, sharp, twisted loop, it can be very effective. If, however, the “screw” is a straight, rather thick rod with ridges and a blunt point, the rod will, at best, mangle a cork and drop flakes into the wine below. Under a worst-case scenario, it will damage the cork so badly, it will be impossible to extract.
A popular eighties extractor is not a corkscrew at all. It is commonly called an “Ah–So” (which by the way came in with just a single vote in the poll) cork puller. It gets its name because, used appropriately, it will extract a cork “ahh so” easily and undamaged. However if used without at least a little practice, it will push the cork into the bottle and make the wine “ahh-so” difficult to open. This tool has flat metal prongs, one slightly longer than the other.
The longer prong is inserted between the side of the cork and the inside edge of the bottle; the second prong is inserted and the handle is rocked and pushed until the prongs are fully extended to the bottle’s rim. A counter rocking/twisting/pulling motion slides the cork out with ease by a practiced wait staff. It is a great implement, but requires some experience before being used in front of a crowd of onlookers.
The most versatile is a waiters’ corkscrew. It looks and functions much like a common jack knife with three separate “tools.” A small knife-like blade is used to cut the foil cap to expose the top of the cork. A screw arm folds out from the flat metal sleeve. At the apex of the sleeve is a small lever-like contraption that will sit on a bottle’s rim. The screw is twisted in by hand, the lever placed on the bottle rim and, just like high school physics class, a fulcrum motion pulls out the cork. Professional waiters may make using it look very simple, but extracting a cork with the waiters’ tool does also take a little practice.
One of the easiest to use is a “Screwpull.” The screw simply sits between a couple of flexible prongs (which look like an old-fashioned clothespin). The prongs are placed over a bottle. A handle on top of the prongs is turned so the screw enters the cork until the stopper on the sides hits the bottle rim and the prongs begin to extract the cork quite easily. Using a Screwpull is almost fool proof but does not allow a very “flashy” table-side presentation.
Then there is the popular “Rabbit” version which simply uses a lever action and squeezable handle to insert the screw into the cork and easily extract it. It is somewhat more expensive than most of the others cited above, but is a good investment if you open bottles on a regular basis. Several companies have come out with extractors that use inert gas pressure (usually argon) through a needle and there are also a number of cordless “electric” extractors.
And then there is the quite costly Corvin system. A long needle is inserted into the cork, the wine flows into the glass and then subsequently, the inert gas (again argon) is injected into the bottle to prevent oxidation and spoilage of the remaining wine.
Prices for this system start about $150 with additional argon cylinders needed down the road.
But ... to keep in your glove compartment or purse: the 99 cent disposables, often logqed with your favorite winery’s moniker are handy to use in a real bottle opening “emergency.”
There are lots of choices, and something for nearly every budget.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wine Producers Association. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
