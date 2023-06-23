Ashtabula County 4-H is excited to be traveling through time this week with our camps at Camp Whitewood.
One hundred thirty five youths, ages 8-14, and 30 teen counselors guided by seven adult staff spent the week growing with each other in nature on the Whitewood campus, located in Windsor.
During the day, campers enjoyed various activities, including swimming, boating, crafting, hiking, fishing, creek walking, archery, and more. Fun continued into the evenings with some “all camp” activities, such as a dance, glow parties, races and skits and songs around the campfire.
Monday evening, campers also celebrated the four Hs by participating in activities centered around the 4-H Pledge.
Youth participated in mindful yoga as a part of committing their head to clearer thinking. They pledged their heart to greater loyalty by making a place for everyone at camp and showing that through a visual puzzle piece display.
They participated in making dog toys to donate to the Animal Protective League as part of pledging their hands to service to the community.
They pledged their health to better living and made fruit smoothies with the Blender Bike.
Other special events throughout the week included a talent show, open recreation time, candle making, and mush ball. Ask your camper what their favorite camp experience was!
Camp Whitewood is a magical place! Staying in cozy cabins, exploring the beautiful Phelps Creek, and enjoying delicious meals prepared by the kitchen staff make for a great experience.
Thank you to all the camp staff: our Director Abbey Averill; Deans Cheyenne, Kate, Megan, Rachel, and Dan and to all those that contributed financially and sent well wishes and snacks to make everyone feeling like part of the 4-H community in Ashtabula County.
Jenna Hoyt serves as Ashtabula County’s 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator for Ohio State University Extension. Reach her at 440-576-9008 or hoyt.88@osu.edu.
