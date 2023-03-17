The Holy Creator set boundaries when he created the material universe as seen in the various laws that science has identified. The Covenant Keeping Creator (ēlôhîym, el-o-heem); the “Great I AM,” established a list of moral boundaries in the tables of the Law — the 10 Commandments. The breaking of these moral boundaries is a reason that other words for sin are trespass and transgress.
The Bible reveals there were angels who acted on their own to interact with mankind on earth in a way that violated the boundary given to them by God. In scripture, this boundary is called “their first estate (principality).” We read of this in Jude 1:6: “And the angels which kept not their first estate, but left their own habitation, he hath reserved in everlasting chains under darkness unto the judgment of the great day.” (see also II Peter 2:4-6 for like, but different, content).
It is well to note what is said of Sodom and Gomorrah in Jude 1:7: “Even as Sodom and Gomorrah, and the cities about them in like manner, giving themselves over to fornication, and going after strange flesh, are set forth for an example, suffering the vengeance of eternal fire.” Here, a comparison is made by the use of the words “like manner” because another boundary was being broken — the one attached to Creation’s “… male and female created he them.” (Genesis 1:27)
Was Heaven in disarray or out of control because these angels did what they did? Absolutely not! God sees the end from the beginning. He saw what was building up in these angels despite whatever benefits were extended to defer them. In God’s permissive will he allowed them to reveal themselves by their actions.
We should not think the Devil and his angels (messengers) are just running here and there as they please, and that El Shaddai (All Mighty God) is struggling to control them. If you are thinking this way read the Book of Job, for starters.
There are important natural boundaries. We can see some of these by discovered (so-called) natural laws. It is probably okay to call them natural laws in that they are laws that govern nature, but let us not forget God gave these laws. There is the law of “kinds” or “species groups.” There is a boundary that protects these “kinds” at the microscopic level of genes. However, there’s “a bull in the china shop.” It’s those who are so proud of their intellectual knowledge they are tinkering with things they don’t know enough about, nor what kind of consequences they may unleash. May God preserve us all from trusting in our own knowledge without depending on him!
God short-circuiting things like gene tampering from happening until they would be a part of the accumulative judgment of the last days is seen in Genesis 11:6: “And the Lord said, behold, the people is one, and they have all one language; and this they begin to do: and now nothing will be restrained from them, which they have imagined to do.” More can be read of the boundary of “kinds” in Genesis 1:21,24,25 and 6:19,20. Outer space, so-called, is a boundary in itself being it is so hostile to life, and its distances so great.
“Time and tide waits for no man,” or so says the poet. In both of these there are boundaries to be seen in the law of light and the law of gravity. It’s enjoyable to follow the Lord’s description of the boundary of the tides in Job 38:10,11 and light in 38:12,13 — poetry huh? There are other boundaries to be discovered. You, with an explorer’s heart, take the journey, enjoy the discovery; the revelation of the Holy Bible awaits your search with a welcoming smile.
I’m going to conclude with a cautionary tale. The phrase “… the Devil… and his angels…” can be found in Revelation 12:9 (see also Matthew 25:41). How did those angels become the Devil’s angels? Ah, here’s a great irony. The deceiver’s false gospel is “do whatever you want,” “you are your own personm,” “be free,” “break all restraints,” “evil is what you decide it is.” By listening to the destroyer, you become the servant of sin and Satan. Please read Romans 6:16-23 and II Peter 2:12-19.
Only Jesus can give you true freedom, for, “if the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.” (John 8:36).
MIKE HENNIGAN is a Star Beacon columnist. Email Bible-related questions to lavetteh@windstream.net. Questions can also be mailed to Mike Hennigan, c/o Star Beacon, 4626 Park Ave., P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
