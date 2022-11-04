Why do some wine
growers plant roses in their vineyards?
Roses planted at the end of vine rows will enhance the view in wine country, but there are lots of theories about why they are planted there.
Some are agricultural though some are more like the “canary in the coal mine” we read about. In coal country, if a canary died in a mine, it became a signal that oxygen levels were too low for the crew to enter.
About roses: There are lots of theories about these beautiful plants as a predictor of vineyard troubles, but according to a story from some Master Gardeners in Napa, planting them may not, as some think, be related to soil moisture, plant pests or plant diseases. Rather, it may be a throwback to the days before mechanization: the thorny bushes served to deter damage when horses were the main “vineyard equipment.”
Horses would learn to make wide turns and avoid the barbs so as to protect the vines and posts as vineyard workers went from row to row.
Why do winemakers use oak in the production of fine wines?
Winemaking spontaneously emerged in many locations around the world over the past two or three thousand years. However, the heart of the industry eventually became centered in and around western Europe.
The concentration of population, supportive growing conditions, educational institutions, and vision among early pioneers cemented the power of France, Italy, and Spain as world class producers. Incidentally, European forests were populated with oak trees.
With this plentiful resource, over the decades, coopers created airtight vessels were made to hold the wine from the vineyards.
Then as European palates became used to the flavors imparted by the barrels, those flavor components emerged as the standard for expectations around the world.
In a presentation recently a noted California wine educator shared: had the wine industry emerged earlier in Lebanon, we may have come to expect flavors of cypress wood in our wines.
How can some wines be decades old and still sell for premium prices?
The answer is primarily “tannin” which gives great wines from great grapes their longevity. Tannic acid (think over brewed tea) is one of the natural acids found in wine grapes. It comes from the seeds, skins, and stems of grapes. Since nearly all reds have lots of seed, skin and stem contact, tannins are almost exclusively found in red wines. Because the actual pulp of a grape berry is neutral in color, to get those lovely red hues, initial fermentation takes place with skin contact, for color, but at the same time, tannins are extracted. A very young wine likely would show tannins that are very unpleasant (think of that over brewed cup of tea). The 40-year-old wines which become collectors’ items and sell for big prices likely were so tannic in their first years as to be virtually undrinkable. But given time in the barrel and then the bottle, the tannins will soften and contribute to a great wine’s complexity.
Why do some wine cost $10 and others cost $100?
Many factors go into what you pay for a lovely bottle of wine. First, is the cost of land. A couple of decades ago, land suitable for grapes in the Grand River Valley and the Lake Erie AVA sold for a couple thousand dollars an acre. Today, the price can range upward of $15,000. Then there are fruit prices. Some high yield vineyards produce eight or ten tons per acre and the resulting grapes sell for a couple hundred dollars a ton. Some vineyard managers aim for only a ton or two per acre and the grapes sell for a couple thousand dollars a ton. and cost of the vessels, especially of the oak barrels can be a game changer for some more expensive wines. In an earlier era, winemakers acquired old whiskey barrels for $35 or so and made simple everyday wines. Today, the average price for a new barrel from American oak ranges from $350 to $400. A French counterpart goes up to $900 or more. and bottle and cork prices vary wildly too, ranging from a dime or so up to $2 each for corks of varying quality. Glass bottle costs range from thirty to forty cents up to more than a dollar. and in this era of inflation, transportation costs if the wine on the shelf is coming from a distant winery is one more factor.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wines. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
