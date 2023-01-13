Donniella Winchell continues her mission to expand reader’s vocabulary of wine terms with words starting with the letter B.
Bacchus: The Roman god of agriculture, wine and pleasure. (Even though we all claim him with a focus on our wines, he was important to all forms of farming.) He was also associated with fertility and drama too. He followed the Greek’s version, Dionysus, who was believed to have the same attributes.
Balance: Great wines start with quality fruit and a winemaker who can assess all the elements in what is envisioned as the finished product: sweetness, acid, tannins, fruit, oak and the many other natural components. The finished wine will be great when all these components are in harmony.
Barrels: Oak vessels from forests around the world have traditionally been used in the production of red wines and several of the more complex whites. Hand crafted by “coopers” these wooden vats contribute depth and complexity. and given the growing conditions of the trees around the world, the variations from where they are grown contribute to the uniqueness of many finished wines. Even with in France, oak from forests differ: Vosges is different from Nievres. Hungarian, Spanish and Eastern oak different from French oak (more than 10 French forests are listed in most glossaries), Missouri oak different from Ohio oak.
Beaujolais: A fruity, fresh first after the harvest release from the French district of the same name. It is always released on the third Thursday in November, usually with much celebration. In this country, many winemakers release an early version from their own vineyards.
Blend: The goal of a winemaker when a blend is formulated is to create a complex wine better than any if its individual parts. Most blends are made from wines that are already finished, but some are created when fresh juices, before fermentation, come off the presses.
Blanc de Blancs: This is a white sparkler make exclusively from white grapes. In Champagne, France it is made from Chardonnay. In the US, sometimes the grapes vary.
Blanc de Noirs: In Champagne, this sparkling white wine is made from the red varieties Pinot Noir or Pinot Meunier or both. In the US, vintners often use other reds to make their white sparklers from a range of red varieties.
Body: This the “feeling” on your palate when wine is sipped. It can be light on the tongue, or heavy and complex as it is sipped.
Botrytis Cinerea: This is otherwise known as “noble rot” and occurs when a beneficial mold causes berries on the bunch to shrivel and become very sweet. It is a tricky thing to develop in a vineyard as a not so noble “sour rot” ruins the fruit for winemakers.
Bouquet: This the sum of the many aromas in a glass of wine. It is often the primary determinant in how a wine judge evaluates its quality. It should be pleasant and true to the grape varietals and to the winemaking techniques used to produce the finished product.
Brix: This is a measurement of sweetness in juice when it is picked prior to crushing as well as to describe the sweetness level of a finished wine. It is important to pick the fruit at an optimum time to yield the wines a vintner is hoping to create. During fermentation, the sugar is converted to alcohol, so picking the fruit when it will result in an appropriate alcohol level in the finished wine is when winemakers tap their “artful” side. In sweeter wines, residual sugar is left after fermentation.
Brut: This is a French term used to describe categories of dry French Champagne. There are basically six terms to indicate sweetness levels. Brut Nature is the driest; then comes Extra brut, then brut. Extra dry is next, but it actually contains some sweetness. Dry is a bit sweeter yet and Demi Sec is typically a bit sweeter still with Doux as the very sweetest. A bit confusing, but then the French have their rules.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wines. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
