The Scottish phrase “Auld Lang Syne” translates literally to “old long since” in English, and means something akin to “times gone by” or “for old times’ sake.”
For most of us, it has been one of the familiar tunes or songs that have been a part of our lives. In childhood we were treated to a version of “Happy Birthday,” sung with some measure of being in tune or in harmony. Many a child has also heard the song “Jesus Loves Me.” We probably didn’t exit our youth without hearing the “Star Spangled Banner” or being treated to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” at graduation.
How could we have missed, as guest or participant, hearing the wedding march, “Here Comes the Bride;” or the playing of “Taps” at the solemn occasion of a veteran’s funeral. These are some of the melodies that have been woven into the tapestry of our lives that will likely be joined by another rendition of Auld Lang Syne as we close out the old year and face the new.
Auld Lang Syne, begins with the rhetorical questions, “Should old acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind? Should old acquaintance be forgot, and old lang syne?” The answer, of course, is a resounding “NO!” Friends and family, and important days and events, should find us in a season of remembrance, at least at the end of a year, which should include those who are no longer nearby who brought value and special meaning in our lives in “those days long ago.” Furthermore, long married couples can remember the day they first looked at the one they knew they wanted to spend the rest of their life with and say, “they are just as beautiful or handsome as the day we met,” or even more so when the memories of the shared difficulties and blessings of life are thought upon.
A time of celebration quite frequently involves a toast, as the song says, “And we’ll take a cup of kindness yet for auld lang syne.” A cup to remember our blessings and a toast to some ‘good ol’ days.’ Please, though, keep the joy of celebration from turning into sorrow by not knowing your limits; a cup, or at most two, imbibed over a good length of time. If you have trouble with alcohol (being that your first cup won’t be your last), remember there are sparkling non-alcoholic beverages for celebratory consumption.
I hear in some parts of the world it is a tradition to form a circle and hold hands when Auld Lang Syne is sung. As a line of the song says, “And there’s a hand my trusted friend and give me a hand o’ thine.”
The best friend Christians know ‘of the long ago’ is Jesus of Calvary (see John 15:12-15). He has called us to “Remember Me” every Lord’s Day with the bread and the cup of wine. Have you, dear friend, had the joy of taking to your lips and tasting the cup of wine thereby celebrating the blessings of eternal life and sins forgiven? (see Luke 22-19-20 and 1 Corinthians 11:23-26)
Have you heard and forgotten it was for you Jesus died. The author of Love has written on the cross, for time and eternity, the true and lasting blessings of life that are yours for the taking; but, you can’t remember someone you’ve never met. Oh, yes, you must have a meeting with the Lord before you can remember Him. (see John 3:16-18)
I met Jesus at the crossroads,
Where the two ways meet,
Satan too was standing there,
And he said ‘Come this way,
Lots and lots of pleasures I can give to you this day’
But I said ‘No! there’s Jesus here,
Just see what He offers me:
Down here my sins forgiven
Up there, a home in heaven;’
Praise God that’s the way for me.
MIKE HENNIGAN is a Star Beacon columnist. Email Bible-related questions to lavetteh@windstream.net. Questions can also be mailed to Mike Hennigan, c/o Star Beacon, 4626 Park Ave., P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.