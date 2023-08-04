Aroma obviously refers to a sense of smell. But that sense is different for every person. And it changes with life experiences. Some people are especially sensitive to small nuances in a room, others in the same room will notice truly little. Do you remember when airlines had smoking sections in the backs of the fuselage? Do you remember when you barely paid attention to cigarette smoke when walking into a busy bar? How does it hit you know when someone even walks by on a sidewalk smoking a cigarette? How about the days when men wore heavy cologne?
Wine is a beverage which appeals to all our senses: sight (color, clarity), sound (popping corks, slurping to expose you palate to all wine’s flavors), touch (the sensations when wine is sipped and swallowed) and smell (a young wine is deemed to elicit “aromas,” a more mature one has “bouquet,” the combination of both is often referred to as ‘nose.’) However, the sense of smell is the most influential of all. (Think what happens when you have a terrible head cold, you nose is stuffy and can taste nearly nothing.)
The aromas (or nose) of a wine starts in the soils where the grapes are grown. Its development continues when the skins are crushed, and they come in contact with the juice. Changes continue when the vintner decides to use stainless steel or oak barrels. They change again if there is a secondary fermentation (perhaps in a malolactic fermentation, when malic, harsh apple-style, acid is changed to lactic, softer milk-like, acid). Then, again, depending on what happens in extended barrel aging and/or how long the wine is in a bottle, time changes aromas once more. And of course, each grape variety has its own starting point.
Then comes your personal physiology. Some will describe the “‘green grass” in a Sauvignon Blanc, others wonder what in the world they are talking about. Some describe “wet leather” in a Cabernet, while others call it “barnyard.”
And there are environmental considerations. Swirl, smell then sip a well-chilled glass of Riesling. Take a few minutes, take a bite of neutral cheese. Cup the glass in your hands until the wine is room temperature and swirl, smell and sip again. The differences are perceptible.
An interesting experiment is to head to the spice rack in your kitchen with a couple of friends. Have each sniff a number of spices (perhaps some fresh as well as some buried in the back of the cupboard for a couple of years). Encourage each person to take note of the intensity of aromas in each on a 1 to 10 scale. There likely will be significant variations between and among people and the new versus aged spice jars.
A great tool for wine lovers is the Ann Noble Wheel, a chemist, now long retired from UC Davis who broke wine aromas into categories, starting with 12 basic aromas and breaking them down to dozens of sub categories (e.g., Fruity then to berry and then to raspberry). It is a fun tool to accompany any wine tasting when folks are looking to train their aroma sensitivities.
I always refer to wine appreciation as a journey of exploration. Learning about the myriad of aromas from even the same grape, grown in different vineyards, handled differently in a cellar and aged for a variety of times contributes to that fascinating journey.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wine Producers Association. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
