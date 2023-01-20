Frequently, a simple question about wine appreciation comes up. While many are complex enough for a whole column, sometimes that is getting too deep in the weeds. So below is a compendium of responses to simple recent queries listed in no special order.
What is Noble Rot? Boytris cineria, a French term, (Edelfaule in Germany) is a special mold, which under very unique conditions attacks grapes still hanging on the vine. It happens late in the season when days are warm and nights are cool. The rot causes the grapes to shrivel and concentrates the natural sugars. The bunches are usually not attractive, but the finished wine made from these grapes will be somewhat sweet, lovely and very appealing. (This special “rot” Is very different from “spoilage” rot which, in fact, ruins the fruit. and the finished product is also different from the exceptionally sweet vintages that come from traditional ice wine production techniques.)
Why are some French Burgundies so very expensive? Burgundy is a very small region, producing a limited amount of fruit under very strict, governmentally dictated conditions. Given the huge reputation of the region, the historic quality of the fruit, the skill of hundreds of years of vinification techniques and the limited supply established under the force of law, prices are high.
What is a Meritage Wine? This is the moniker some American vintners use for red and white wines made using a blend of classic Bordeaux wine varieties. Red grapes include Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot and Malbec. White varieties include Sauvignon Blanc and Semillion.
What is the correct way to open a bottle of Champagne (or Sparkling Wine)? First, make sure the wine is fully chilled. Cut the foil around the cork. Put your hand over the cork and loosen then wire. Put a napkin over the cork in case it pops before you are ready. Then, turn the BOTTLE slowly [do not twist the cork] until you hear a gentle “pop.” You want to keep the liquid in the bottle and the carbon dioxide in the liquid. (A loud ‘pop’ releases more of the CO 2 than is desirable.)
What makes one chardonnay different from another? First and foremost is the “terroir,” or all of the soil, weather and other growing conditions through which the grapes grew that year. Then comes the various flavor components determined by how unique “clones” adapt to the given terroir. and how the wine maker treats it in the cellar: oak, no oak, type of oak from which the barrels were made, how the barrels were made (toasted, non toasted, heavy toast, medium toast etc.). Other cellar techniques include whether or not the vintner initiated a secondary fermentation (malo-lactic) in the barrel. and of course add both varying times in the barrel and aging as a finished wine in the bottle. Then there is the glass. Georg Riedel illustrates how different the same wine tastes, depending on whether it is served in a paper cup or lovely crystal glass. and finally, there is the food with which the wine is paired impacts how the wine is enjoyed.
What are “legs” or “tears” as they are sometimes called? These the little rivulets that form on the inside of a wineglass when it is swirled. They are caused by surface tension when either the wines are high in alcohol which is evaporating or because the viscosity of very sweet wines will cause the wine to flow more slowly down the sides of the glass.
Why is cork used as a closure for wine bottles? Generally, the cork allows wines to age while protecting it from excessive oxidation which would cause spoilage. Typically, a cork allows only one milligram to pass through it in a year. Tiny bits of oxygen help a wine to mature slowly. Lots of oxygen exposure will ruin the wine in the bottle, causing browning, flavor loss, and general deterioration.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wines. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
