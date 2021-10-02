Against her better judgement, Terry tackles DIY project with Hubby 

Have you ever watched HGTV where couples work happily together on a home improvement project? They have fun, laugh at each other and seemingly are more in love than ever.
What a bunch of hooey!
Last weekend, Hubby asked me to help him put up a new tree stand before deer season. I didn’t want to help because whenever we work together there’s real potential for murder-suicide. But he insisted and since we always seem to come out of it alive and still married, I agreed.
We got off to a rocky start when, after about 30 minutes, Hubby said, “I need to look at the directions. They’re in the house on the coffee table.”
In my mind I thought, “Oh! Now you need to look at the directions.”
But I didn’t say anything.
I walked back to the house and surprise, surprise! The directions were nowhere to be found. I looked on the coffee table, end table and his pile of miscellaneous papers on another table.
“The directions aren’t on the coffee table!” I hollered out the back door.
As he trudged back to the house, I thought, “He’ll never find those directions. He couldn’t find water if I sent him to Lake Erie.”
But I didn’t say anything.
Sure enough, he couldn’t find the directions either.
Then, by the grace of God, as I walked by the dining room table, I spotted the directions. I triumphantly waved them in the air.
“Well, I said on the table,” he said.
“Nooo, you said, coffee table,” I said.
Surviving the hunt for directions without drawing blood was a victory and we returned to the job at hand.
As the day wore on, Hubby forgot four things: I’m very short, I’m weak, I cut corners when possible and I have no athletic ability to speak of.
Consequently, I had to endure his name calling and behind-my-back eye rolling.
“It’s like working with a handicapped person!” he said, throwing his hands in the air after I nearly knocked him in the head with a hammer.
It was an accident, I swear! He wasn’t so sure.
I said, “Well, I’m all the help you got, so be quiet.”
He just shook his head.
It was lunchtime and both of us were hungry, a bit irritable and angry.
We decided it was time to take a break, eat lunch and watch the Browns game.
After the Browns won, the DIY cloud lifted and we returned to the work site.
Frankly, I just wanted to get to the finished product.
The euphoria of the Browns’ victory wore off once the reality of having to complete the project before dark set in. We began bickering again.
Finally, we came to the last step, unrolling a large tarp to drape across the top of tree stand. Hubby grabbed one end and I unrolled it.
I couldn’t believe my eyes.
The tarp had a photo of a young, beautiful blonde woman pointing to some boats. It appeared to be an advertisement.
When Hubby saw the look on my face, he couldn’t stop laughing.
“You are so immature!” I said. “Where did you get this tarp?”
He claimed innocence, saying he didn’t know a lovely lady was pictured on the tarp. He ordered it from a company that sells repurposed billboard tarps.
“I didn’t know what was going to be on it,” he said. “Really!”
Then he paused, his eyes got all googly and he said, “Wait until the guys at work see this.”
Then he started taking pictures of it with his phone.
Now I was shaking my head.
MEN!
Shelley Terry and Hubby were married by a judge nearly 20 years ago. They should have asked for a jury. (Quote from Groucho Marx.)
