Today I want to share with you some of our great agricultural scholarships that are available for Ashtabula County students planning on, or currently, attending college. Last year thousands of dollars were awarded to local students to assist them in pursuing a college degree. If you or someone you know has an agriculture/4-H background or is planning on or currently pursuing an agricultural degree, I encourage you to check out the great opportunities below. All of these scholarships can be found on our website, www.ashtabula.osu.edu, or by contacting your school’s guidance counselor. Some of the dates for submission have changed, so please read carefully so that you don’t miss it! If you have any questions about the scholarships, you can also call me at the Ashtabula Extension Office at 440-576-9008.
Ashtabula County OSU Extension and the Ashtabula County Agricultural Scholarship Committee are pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for a minimum of thirteen scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year to Ashtabula County students enrolled in either an accredited full four year college or an accredited two year technical institute. The Ashtabula County Agricultural Scholarship Fund was founded on April 29, 1952 to promote interest in the study of agriculture, family and consumer science, environmental sciences or natural resources in an accredited full four-year college or an accredited two-year technical institute. This fund awards scholarships to students attending an accredited four-year college or two year technical school. Each year the general scholarship fund awards at least two $1,000 scholarships. The committee also works with local organizations and farm families to offer additional scholarships. Both graduate and undergraduate students are encouraged to apply for the scholarships which they meet the eligibility requirements. The scholarships are for a one year period. A student may apply and be awarded a scholarship in three years from the scholarship fund. Application forms with complete instructions for applying are now available and can be received by stopping in at the Ashtabula County Extension Office or by calling 440-576- 9008. Applications can also be accessed at go.osu.edu/agscholarship. The application deadline is April 15th and no late applications will be considered. More information can also be obtained by emailing, and submissions may be sent to, ashtabulacountyagscholarship@gmail.com
Ashtabula County OSU Extension and the Ashtabula County Cattlemen’s Association are pleased to announce they will be awarding two youth beef scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year. One $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a deserving high school senior who will be attending an accredited full four year college or an accredited two year technical institute in 2023-2024. In addition, one $500 scholarship will be awarded to a current college student who is currently attending an accredited full four year college or an accredited two year technical institute. Applicants must be resident of Ashtabula County. The first preference by the Ashtabula County Cattlemen’s Association is the scholarships be awarded to deserving students who have been involved in the beef industry as a youth. Applications must be received by the Ashtabula County Cattlemen’s Association by April 17th, 2023 by 4:30 p.m. for consideration for the scholarship. No late applications will be considered. The application can be obtained at Ashtabula.osu.edu. Additional information can be obtained by calling the Ashtabula County Extension office at 440-576-9008.
The Bloom Family 4-H Scholarship was established by Cliff and Janis Bloom Eldredge to honor the memory of George (Wally) & Ina Bloom and Jim & Nancy Bloom who collectively provided leadership to Ashtabula County 4-H for more than 80 years. Up to two $2500.00 scholarships may be awarded annually to incoming freshman residing in Ashtabula County with a 4-H background enrolling at The Ohio State University. The completed application must be submitted online at go.osu.edu/bloomscholarship. Supporting documents including current transcript of grades and two letters of support from the academic advisor, school guidance counselor or teacher must be uploaded or submitted to the Ashtabula County Extension Office, 39 Wall St., Jefferson, OH 44047, by April 1.
Andrew Holden is an Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Educator for Ohio State University Extension. Andrew can be reached at 440-576-9008 or Holden.155@osu.edu.
