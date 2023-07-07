The epic event of faith concerning Abraham and Isaac at Mount Moriah is recorded in Genesis Chapter 22. In Genesis 22:14, is this truth, “And Abraham called the name of that place Jehovahjireh (The LORD will see or provide): as it is said to this day, In the mount of the LORD it shall be seen.” What was seen at Mount Moriah? We can say Abraham’s faith was seen that day, but there was something much more significant than Abraham’s faith! It was the basis of faith, which is the love of God, that was seen in God giving His own Son for you and me.
Jesus spoke of this epic event of faith in John 8:56, “Your father Abraham rejoiced to see my day: and he saw it, and was glad.” It was the cause of a grand declaration of His absolute and true deity. “Then said the Jews unto him, Thou art not yet fifty years old, and hast thou seen Abraham? Jesus said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Before Abraham was, I am. Then took they up stones to cast at him: but Jesus hid himself, and went out of the temple, going through the midst of them, and so passed by.” (John 8:57-59)
“I AM” is the glorious name of God spoken of to Moses in Exodus 3:14, “And God said unto Moses, I AM THAT I AM: and he said, Thus shalt thou say unto the children of Israel, I AM hath sent me unto you.” The divinely inspired Word of God had both Mount Moriah and the hill of Calvary in view, in Romans 8:32, “He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things?” For, you see, Abraham’s son was “spared” that day by a substitute ram whose horns were caught in the thicket; but God’s own Son suffered on the cross in our place and stead.
The Lamb of God was seen in the ram that was caught by its horns in the thicket. The horns speak of power. It was the twin horns of the power of truth and love that kept Jesus on the cross that day. It wasn’t the spikes or the soldiers but His great love for you and me. The thicket (the briars) were also seen there in the crown of thorns that wreathed His sacred brow. God had seen that place called Calvary from afar, before time began, in the distant ages of eternity. At Mount Moriah He would set before mankind a metaphor for the great price of His love, His own Son!
He emphasized to Abraham these words, “And he said, Take now thy son, thine only son Isaac, whom thou lovest, and get thee into the land of Moriah; and offer him there for a burnt offering upon one of the mountains which I will tell thee of” (Genesis 22:2), and (Genesis 22:12(b)), “seeing thou hast not withheld thy son, thine only son from me.” Can you not hear John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
Remember, Abraham wasn’t some person who heard a strange voice and began stumbling toward Mount Moriah with glassy eyes in some sort of trance. It was the voice of Almighty God who called Abraham from the Ur of the Chaldees years ago. It was the familiar voice that set promises and blessings before him. It was the same voice that spoke of an heirship through Abraham’s seed. It was the same One who appeared to Abrahm with two of His holy angels and reiterated the miraculous birth of Isaac which caused Sarah to laugh. It was the same One who Abraham prayed to for the deliverance of Sodom and Gomorrah. The One who spoke to Abraham that day was the familiar voice of a friend also known as El-Shaddai. That Abraham walked with a young man named Isaac that day to Mount Moriah was through the mercy and blessing of God.
Yes, Abraham’s faith shown bright that day. Hear his words in Genesis 22:5, “And Abraham said unto his young men, Abide ye here with the ass; and I and the lad will go yonder and worship, and come again to you.” It’s to this “come again to you” that Hebrews 11:17-19 refers, “By faith Abraham, when he was tried, offered up Isaac: and he that had received the promises offered up his only begotten son, Of whom it was said, That in Isaac shall thy seed be called: Accounting that God was able to raise him up, even from the dead; from whence also he received him in a figure.”
Mount Moriah which means “seen of Jah (LORD)”, is located in Jerusalem, as described in II Chronicles 3:1, “Then Solomon began to build the house of the LORD at Jerusalem in mount Moriah, where the LORD appeared unto David his father, in the place that David had prepared in the threshingfloor of Ornan the Jebusite.” How beautiful for situation is Jerusalem, the site of the garden of Eden, of Abraham’s faith and of Solomon’s temple.
Dear friend, have you received the gift that cost God so dearly to give? Please take the word of Hebrews 11:6, to heart, “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.” Did you hear that if you truly seek Him, you will be found of Him! Believe God; take Him at His word! It is God’s ordained way!
MIKE HENNIGAN is a Star Beacon columnist. Email Bible-related questions to lavetteh@windstream.net. Questions can also be mailed to Mike Hennigan, c/o Star Beacon, 4626 Park Ave., P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
