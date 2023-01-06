When this column was begun, the idea was to help create a wine culture among the residents of our own regional wine country. Over the years, they have dealt with a myriad of topics. For 2023, I am hoping to aim for better organization in my wine life. So this launches a series of wine terms, many of which will be very familiar to many of you, some which may be less so familiar. In any case, over the weeks, I am hoping to share an alphabet soup of information.
“A” may be for Apple in kindergarten but it is for lots more in the world of wine.
Acidity is a natural occurring component of every wine. There are several acids which help provide a long life to the wine, helps balance any natural sugars and provide “backbone” to make the wines more interesting. The most common acids are Tartaric, Tannic, Citric, Malic/Lactic (the transformation occurs in the cellar as a finishing technique). Without acids, wines would taste flabby and flat. Too much acid makes wine undrinkable. Winegrowers manage their vineyards to produce well balanced fruit to yield well balanced, finished wines.
Alcohol is the result of the fermentation process, where yeasts interact with the natural sugars in wine to produce alcohol and throw off heat. Technically it is called ethyl alcohol. Finished table wines can range from the low of 10% in many whites up to 16% in big, bold reds. Wines over 16% are fortified with spirits and are taxed at a much higher rate than table wines.
Alsace is a region located in Eastern France on the border with Germany. Over the centuries the territory frequently was disputed by the Germans and the French. Wars were fought for decades. It historically was known either as Alsace-Lorraine or Alsace-Moselle. Its largest city is Strasbourg. Some lovely, internationally acclaimed cool climate whites like Riesling, Pinot Gris and Gewürztraminer come out of this region.
Amarone is a high alcohol wine which originated in the Vento region of Northern Italy. It is made from dried grapes, which look sort of like raisins before pressing. It is an incredibly interesting, and often costly treat.
AOC is the French government’s regulatory system to identify growing regions in the country. It stands for “Appellation di Origine Controlee.”
There are strict rules regarding geographic origin, quantities of production in the vineyards and usually wine blend requirement for all of the wines produced within an AOC system. France has over 350 AOC designations. Among the some of the well known are Beaujolais, Chabllis, Mèdoc, and Margaux.
Aroma is the combination of the bouquet or nose scents which emerge from a glass of wine as it is enjoyed. There is a different “nose” component from nearly every different wine variety. But in many wines, there is a complex a myriad of aromas from not only every different wine, but usually there are complex aromas from a single varietal. of wine enjoyed. Riesling may show melon or peach or citrus. Cabernet Sauvignon may show peppercorn, dark chocolate, graphite, and leather among others.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wines. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.