Chardonnay, Riesling and the Cabernet cousins (along with the natives Concord, Niagara plus hybrids Vidal, Seyval, and Chambourcin and the with many blended variations) have contributed to the building reputation of Grand River and Lake Erie appellation wines.
As our growers have continued to look for vines that adapt well to our terrior, beyond the easily recognizable (and pronounceable) wines that are found on nearly every store shelf and in every regional winery, our local vintners have, been bringing out additional varietals to share with their visitors.
Below is some background on those newer varietals:
Whites:
Semillon: This variety is touted as France’s third most important and widely planted grape. It has a golden hued, quite thin skin and is very versatile. It can be made into both lovely dry wines and when subjected to a ‘good rot’ called botrytis, it produces rich, full bodied sweet wines. (It is the grape of the revered Sauterne.) It is also widely planted in Australia. Experts like Jancis Robinson refer to it as a wine much appreciated by ‘wine insiders’ than by ‘average’ wine drinkers. It has relatively low acidity but as a finished wine has a crisp finish. It works very well with Asian cuisine.
Grüner Veltliner: This ‘native’ wine of Austria shows notes of green pepper, grapefruit and lime. Appropriately, its name translates to ‘the green wine of Veltlin.’ It has a bright acid backbone that makes it ideal to serve with seafood, spicy Thai dishes and even with salads. Wine Folly, the book that is know for its great illustrations and descriptions, says it is like a delightful explosion of pop rocks in your mouth. Many say it is much more interesting that Sauvignon Blanc.
Gewürztraminer: This ‘gee-wiz’ wine translates in German as spicy or perfumed Traminer (a town in norther Italy) and was originally a mutation of Sauvignon Blanc. It produces a pretty bunch with berries in various shades of pink. It is a great wine to introduce to newbee tasters as it often carries a hint of sweetness and its acids are soft. Its distinctive aroma is one of lychee’s. (Several years ago, by accident, I found a can of lychees in the grocery store. And since I had always heard Gewürtz smelled like them, but could not put my finger on what I was smelling, I bought and opened the can. It became immediately obvious that a great Gewürtz certainly had that unforgettable aroma.)
And reds:
Syrah is also known as Shiraz. Its berries are very dark skinned and produces a rich full-bodied wine. The vintners of Australia have helped to popularize it in our country. It has a spicy, peppery nose and flavors of rich blueberry, pepper, tobacco and black olives. It is a great summer and fall barbeque-on- the-back-deck wine. It goes with smoked salmon too.
Dolcetto: I love its lyrical name. And the wine it produces is just as lovely. It is one of my favorite reds. While its name translates as ‘little sweet one,’ the finished wine is not sweet. However, it is light, soft and low acid, but has enough tannins to give it structure and good mouth feel. It has flavors of black cherry and prunes with a very slight bitter finish, somewhat like you get from munching on almonds. It is a great wine to match with chicaneries board of salami, cheeses and sausage.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wine Producers Association. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
