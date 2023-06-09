This past week there has been a great deal of press praising some of the finest wines in our state. In the just completed results from the 2023 Ohio Wine competition, the northeast corner comes out as a big winner again with Cask 307 getting a Best of Class for the 2021 GRV Cabernet Sauvignon, M Cellars for the Best of Class Rosé, Kosicek for the Best of Class Sparkling for the Carbonated Riesling (non-vintage, GRV) and Ferrante for their Best of Class Dessert, Vidal Blanc 2022 GRV Ice Wine.
Additional golds went to Baci for their 2019 GRV Riesling, Cask 307 for their 2022 GRV Rosé of Vidal Blanc Ice Wine, Debonné Vineyards for the 2022 GRV Vidal Blanc Ice Wine, Ferrante Winery for their 2021 GRV Dolcetto, for their 2021 GRV Reserve Chardonnay, for their NV GRV Rosé of Pinot Noir, for their American Sangria, and for their Star Seeker NV Lake Erie sparkling, Grand River Cellars for their NV GRV Rosé of Cabernet Franc, Kosicek for their 2021 American Bourbon Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021 American Petite Sirah, NV Lake Erie Niagara, and NV American Rhapsody sparkler, Laurello for their NV GRV Cabernet Franc Reserve, and NV GRV Vidal Ice Wine, M Cellars for their 2020 GRV Chardonnay Reserve, for 2021 GRV Riesling, 2022 Lake Erie Cuvee (white blend), 2021 GRV Meritage Cabernet Sauvignon blend, 2021 Lake Erie Noriet, and 2020 GRV Brut Rosé….
Phew quite a local haul! and this is not counting over 4 dozen silver medals; and that many bronze ones to boot. Our growing region should be rightly proud of how far we have come in producing world-class wines.
But how were these medals awarded? In the annual competition, Kent State Ashtabula, with support from the OSU research team in Wooster and additional financing from the Ohio Grape Industries Committee invited some of the most respected judges in the country (university researchers, media, wine shop owners, wine consultants, and out-of-state winemakers) from California, New York, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Arkansas, Michigan and a couple of Ohio’s best palates to spend two full days evaluating over 425 entries.
The wines are divided into “flights” of up to a dozen wines from similar grapes, sweetness levels and intensity. They are poured by KSUA students in a separate room and brought out in glasses that each have a random three-digit number assigned. The wines are evaluated initially in silence by each judge using a 20-point scale developed at UC Davis in California by industry pioneer and icon Dr. Maynard Amerine in the 1950’s. It is the standard used for the majority of competitions in the country. Notes are compared and medals assigned.
Each judge if fully familiar with the various characteristics expected of each wine variety and evaluates according to that standard. Seventeen to 20 points are given for outstanding wines with no defects. Well made (standard) wines with no defects are rated from 13-16 points. Nine to twelve points are “acceptable commercial” wines with some defects. Below 8 wines are generally unacceptable in a commercial setting. They evaluate for color, aromas, any spoilage (volatile acidity), total acidity, sweetness, body, flavor, astringency, and general overall quality.
An Ohio gold means the wine scored 17 to 20 points. Thus, when a gold medal is awarded, no weaknesses perceptible exist. And given the quality of the judging panel, they can truly claim to be world-class.
Then once each of the double gold (19 or 20 points) are awarded, each category of wine is retasted to identify best of class. Finally, all the best of class wines are retasted to identify the best of show.
We are fortunate to be able to celebrate these amazing wines in our own back yard. One weekend soon, trek out to a nearby tasting room and explore them for yourselves.
(And as an added bonus for the winemaker, the students at KSUA compile the judges’ notes and share them with winemakers so the best of the winemakers’ efforts are reinforced and those falling short know where improvements must be made as they seek gold for their efforts.)
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wine Producers Association. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
