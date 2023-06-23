Hello Ashtabula County! After weeks of no rain, we received upwards of 3.5 inches in the county last week. Water has been replenished in the county and crops that were waiting to germinate, or stagnant in growth are making up for lost time. As some may say, you could watch the corn grow if you looked close enough. The rain has provided a much-needed break for many area farmers, as the old saying goes, “you have to make hay when the sun shines.” The dry weather has allowed for a lot of hay production and field work, without offering much time for a break. Now that rain is in the forecast many producers will likely still be busy catching up in the farm shop, fixing equipment, or cleaning up from planting season.
One way to enjoy a much-needed break is by visiting one of our local wineries. NE Ohio wine country is right in our backyard, and we have some of the best wines in the state grown and made right here locally. While we now wait for the soil to dry out, I want to share some information about the 2023 Ohio Wine Competition that was held last month at the Geneva Lodge. I was able to assist in the facilitation of the competition that evaluated over four hundred Ohio wines and see the intricate process of judging so many wines. Continue reading to learn which wines won big and where to go try them this weekend!
The 2023 Ohio Wine Competition held May 16-17 at the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake. The competition was coordinated by Kent State University Ashtabula Enology Program. There were 432 total wines entered this year, and 327 of them received medals. Of those 327 medal winning wines, 34 won double gold, 50 won gold, 134 won silver and 109 won bronze. It was an impressive showing of Ohio wines that continue to improve each year.
As part of my role on the Extension Enology Team, I assisted Kent State and Ohio State Universities in facilitating the event. The event is a major undertaking, and I was extremely impressed by those who organized the competition. To judge all of the submissions, there were four panels of four different judges. Each wine had to be labeled to keep them anonymous and four glasses from each bottle was poured to be tasted. I was also impressed by the judges who had such advanced palates and were able to taste hundreds of wines throughout the day. The best of show wines were judged on the second day where the judges all tasted the class winners and selected the best overall wines. All of the medaling wines awarded are top quality and I encourage you to go out and try them at our local wineries.
Please see below the list of the best-in-class winners, overall best of show, and the best of Ohio awards. The Best of Ohio designations were awarded to the Best of Show/Class wines that are made from a minimum of 90 percent Ohio-grown American/Labrusca, hybrid, and Vinifera grape varieties, and have received the Ohio Quality Wine seal designation.
Best of Show, Class, and Ohio Awards
Overall Best of Show and Best of Ohio: Hanover Winery Marquette
Best of Class White: 2021 D and D Smith Riesling
Best of Class Ohio White Wine: Dragonfly Vineyard and Wine Cellar LaCrescent Curves
Best of Class Red: 2021 Burnet Ridge Three Kings Cabernet Sauvignon
Best of Class Ohio Red Wine: 2021 Cask 307 Cabernet Sauvignon
Best of Class and Best of Ohio Blush/Rosé Wine: 2022 M Cellars Dry Rosé
Best of Class Fruit: D and D Smith Winery Whoopee! Wine (Elderberry)
Best of Class and Best of Ohio Sparkling Wine: Kosicek Vineyards Carbonated Riesling
Best of Class and Best of Ohio Dessert Wine: 2022 Ferrante Winery Grand River Valley Vidal Blanc Ice Wine
A complete list of this year’s medal winners can be found at: https://findohiowines.ohio.gov/get-involved/news/2023-ohio-wine-competition-largest-one-yet.
Andrew Holden is an Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Educator for Ohio State University Extension. Andrew can be reached at 440-576-9008 or Holden.155@osu.edu.
