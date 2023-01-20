The significance and vital importance of preaching is told out in 1 Corinthians 1:14-31. These verses are just as essential today as the day they were written; perhaps even more so since most of Christendom is sunk in the error of a ritualistic salvation. Ritualistic salvation is that certain rituals must be done to make it to heaven. It’s actually just another form of works, though some that promote this path boldly proclaim we aren’t saved by our works.
A few of these rituals are water baptism, holy communion, and various forms of confession. Some Protestants boast that they can go directly to God and don’t have to go to a man to receive forgiveness. It’s not the “how” that’s important here, it’s the “why!” Anyone involved in a piece-meal forgiveness for the removal of sin has missed the whole importance of the Gospel message. You have caused the Holy Scriptures to contradict one another which is impossible because God is its author!
You say, “aren’t we told to pray for forgiveness?” The Word of God says we are to confess our sins and to know we are forgiven: “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9). “If” appears at the beginning of the verse. Since a believer in Christ is eternally secure this promise does not deal with destination but rather with the quality of the relationship the believer is enjoying with God. Think of it this way. ‘Family’ is a pretty universal concept. We can be part of a family and not always enjoy good relationships in that family. So, at some point, how vital the expression, “I was wrong and I’m sorry,” become to healing those relationships!
Speaking of family, the family dinner table is a place for fellowship and communing one with another. Again the “why” enters in. “Why” do we participate in Holy Communion? Is it as a result of our salvation or as part of a process to getting salvation? You see the “why” is essential. The table of communion is just that; it is not, nor ever has been, a stepladder.
No disrespect is meant to fellow Christians who take great care to see that Holy Communion is a special time (holy) and do so with reverence (honor) to the Lord. The use of the family dinner table is but a weak simile that shows the Lord’s Supper is also a place of relationship (family) where conversation takes place (fellowship and communion). The Corinthian church, of 1 Corinthians 11, received serious discipline because one of the things it did was reduce the Lord’s Supper to a common fellowship meal. Extreme strictness by man can also be an enemy to loving holy communion, in that it introduces a dead empty routine of formalism.
1 Corinthians 1:21 plainly and succinctly tells us preaching is how salvation is delivered: “For after that in the wisdom of God the world by wisdom knew not God, it pleased God by the foolishness of preaching to save them that believe.” The gospel message, when heard and believed, saves the soul at the moment it is received in the heart, to the ages of eternity! In Romans 10:14, we’re told: “How then shall they call on him in whom they have not believed? and how shall they believe in him of whom they have not heard? and how shall they hear without a preacher?” (Also see Romans 10:13-18 and Galatians 3:1-3).
Jesus said it all when He shouted from the cross in a loud voice, “it is finished!” Dear one, all the doing has been done! There is nothing left for us to do that our soul may be saved. “Jesus paid it all, all to Him I owe, sin had left a crimson stain, He washed it white as snow.”
God graciously explains to us in 1 Corinthians 1:14-31, why He has chosen preaching as the means of conveying salvation. The last verse tells us: “That, according as it is written, He that glorieth, let him glory in the Lord.” There will be no one in heaven giving themselves a congratulatory pat on the back for making it into heaven. However, they will, with an overflowing heart, sound out the praises and worship of Jesus!
MIKE HENNIGAN is a Star Beacon columnist. Email Bible-related questions to lavetteh@windstream.net. Questions can also be mailed to Mike Hennigan, c/o Star Beacon, 4626 Park Ave., P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.