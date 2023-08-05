Go to website OISM.org, and click on the petition project. This petition is concerning the Kyoto treaty about global warming, now called climate change. It is signed by more than 30,000 American scientists, including more than 9000 with PhDs.
This petition states that if there is global warming it is a natural phenomena and not caused by humans. The climate change hoax is being used to enslave the people of the world!
Former President Obama told the West Point cadets that climate change was our biggest threat! The oceans are going to rise! He lives in a $12 million mansion on Martha’s Vineyard at sea level off the coast of Cape Cod.
Need any more proof?
Don Davis
Orwell
