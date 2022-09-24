Here are two names to take with you into the voting booth: Casey O’Brien and Sharon Kennedy. O’Brien is running for Western County Judge and is on ballots in that jurisdiction; Kennedy is up for re-election to the Ohio Supreme Court and is on all ballots.
Most people don’t pay much attention to judges’ races. When they come to the judges’ names, usually unfamiliar, they take a stab and vote blindly. And so did I. Not anymore! I realize these races are incredibly important, because judges determine how laws are interpreted and how justice is meted out in their courts. That can vary widely from judge to judge.
O’Brien and Kennedy both have great respect for the law as part of the glue that holds society together, and vast experience in its practice. Both their careers are marked by outstanding accomplishment:
O’Brien “Super Lawyer” and “Rising Star” in 2010, “Lawyer of Distinction” in 2018 and listed in “America’s Top 100” defense attorneys and personal injury attorneys.
Kennedy has been “Judge of the Year” plus numerous other achievement awards and has special interest in family law. A former police officer, she helped develop crime prevention programs. Significantly, when running for her 2nd Supreme Court term (2014) she carried all 88 counties and was elected by 73% of the vote. As judge, she has a close partnership with the VA and work with PTSD and Alcohol & Drug related issues. The Ohio Supreme Court needs her.
Experience matters. Both candidates have many years of legal practice and knowledge of the law which enables an efficient courtroom that protects all parties and saves tax dollars.
Both are adherents of “judicial restraint” which means, simply, to follow the law where it leads without allowing personal opinions to enter into one’s decisions. The emphasis is on restraint: a judge must rule according to the law even if it runs counter to the judge’s beliefs. That used to be normative, “justice is blind,” but today, many people expect a judge to promote his/her own philosophy from the bench. This has a corrosive effect on respect for the law and on society. It puts a finger on the scale to effect a certain outcome, negating the whole purpose of the law.
If I were a defendant I would want my case heard by Casey O’Brien or Sharon Kennedy. They both deserve our vote.
Mary Ellen Blake
Ashtabula
