February is Career and Technical Education Month and we want to recognize the achievements of our students, while sharing the excitement for the future at the Ashtabula County Technical & Career Campus (A-Tech).
Lt Governor Jon Husted says, “Career Tech is the best bargain in Education.” We agree! More and more students in Ashtabula County see the value, too.
A-Tech has 19 programs for high school students to expand their opportunities and gain a competitive advantage. Students can earn industry-recognized credentials and free college credit at colleges and universities throughout the Buckeye State.
We’re seeing more students working in jobs related to their career technical program during their senior year. It’s a win for students and for the community. Students are earning a paycheck doing something they are passionate about. Local businesses are filling their workforce needs.
Applications for 2023-24 are coming in at a rapid rate. We’re already projecting more than half of our programs to have waiting lists. We are seeing a need to expand our labs and classroom space to meet the demand.
Governor DeWine is proposing $200 million in the state budget to fund career tech facilities. We hope a portion of that money will come to our campus. Career Technical Schools encounter unique facility-related issues given the extensive space necessary to conduct training and accommodate required large equipment.
We need the space to prepare both high school and adult students for careers that will help them succeed as individuals and gain the skills to help Ashtabula County businesses grow.
When A-Tech students succeed, our community succeeds. Whether you are in high school, or already on your way in a career, the Career Technical Education programs at A-Tech can help you find your passion and define your own success.
We invite you to visit our website and learn how you can and take advantage of the “best bargain in education.” Visit www.atech.edu, or call 440-576-6015.
--
R. Scott Wludyga
Superintendent
Ashtabula County Technical & Career Center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.