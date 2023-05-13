In America we have days set aside to recognize bosses, employees, volunteers, teachers, doctors, nurses, policeman, fire fighters, veterans and presidents, to name a few. But this Sunday is set aside to recognize MOTHERS. I’m sure many sons, daughters, and husbands have made plans to make this day special for their mom or wife.
This letter is intended to honor all mothers, but first a special group of individuals we hear little about. The following letter, author unknown, is to remind us to be thankful for “mothers-in-law” worldwide.
Dear Mom,
Just thought I’d write to tell you this. A mother-in-law is the most criticized, misunderstood and defenseless of all women. The average woman must be clever enough to know when to speak, but a mother-in-law must know when to keep silent. She must be wise enough sometimes to withhold advice. She must sit on the fence between her own child and the child by marriage, and somehow, she must keep her balance. She must lean backwards until her spine aches or else she is accused of being partial and she is not permitted the luxury of hurt feelings or tears. If a person would put themselves in their mother-in-law’s place, weigh her in the balance and be completely fair, they would nominate her for the presidency of the United States and she would be the first woman to make it.
Now from a book by Charles Swindoll.
“In many ways, there is not a more powerful creature on Earth than a woman. One man has noted:
“’Women have more strength in their looks, than we have in our laws; and more power by their tears, than we have by our arguments.’
“Another has marveled:
“’Women are the poetry of the world in the same sense as the stars are the poetry of heaven. Clear, light-giving, harmonious, they are the terrestrial planets that rule the destinies of mankind.’
There is truth in the age-old maxim “The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world.” That hand is the strong, yet tender one of the mother, who not only bears the children but rears them as well. It is no wonder that when the cameras are turned on the 250-pound football player who just recovered a fumble, or scored a touchdown, the first words to come out of his mouth are “Hi, Mom!”
The one to be admired is the excellent wife of Proverbs 31. Her worth is far above jewels. I close with a quote from Victor Hugo, the famous novelist, “Men have sight; women have insight.”
Celebrate your mother, mother-in-law and the mother of your children, they have earned it!
Prayerfully submitted.
Terry Wolcott
Jefferson
