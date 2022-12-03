True story: After World War II, many Jewish concentration camp survivors found refuge in the U.S., many settling in a small Chicago suburb. The American Nazi Party (yes, they were free to organize, though a despised minority) asked for permission to hold a parade. The town leaders conferred with the Jewish community, who debated it hotly. They concluded, If we deny these Nazis the right to free speech (for that’s what it was), we’re no better than what we left behind in Germany. We’ll let them hold their parade. Guess what? The Nazis held the parade and no one came. A victory for free speech.
We’re much more enlightened today! We’ve discovered a new, negative right: the right not to be offended. Campuses across the country abound in “safe spaces,” little bubbles where people mix only with those they agree with; where an invisible and ever-shifting group-think determines what is acceptable speech and what is not, where “micro-aggressions” abound and people in business or public life live in fear they will be punished for saying the wrong thing — something that not so long ago was acceptable. Now, “speech is violence!” and the wrong thing “might lead to someone committing suicide.” Disagreement, no matter how considerately expressed (i.e., objecting to aspects of the trans movement) is labeled “hate speech.”
None of this is an exaggeration. Examples are abundant. Have you noticed, only conservatives, especially Christians, are condemned? No one cares if we are offended. Actually, that’s OK. This whole oppressive atmosphere is silly … but with purpose, to intimidate and silence. In the not-too-distant past if I was offended I knew to “grow up,” not take things personally. A clash of ideas, whether on campus or in public life, was welcome because it stretched the mind and could produce good results. Yet, a certain measure of civility and courtesy generally prevailed. Alas, now the internet allows people to be anonymous and ugly. But instead of censuring that speech, it’s used as an excuse to censor it.
Enter Elon Musk, who would like to restore free speech to social media. Can he do it? He’s meeting an avalanche of opposition from those who really don’t want free speech. Excuses aside, their one purpose is to control the narrative, silence those who disagree. A really free society depends on the right of everyone to challenge, disagree, and express unpopular ideas. Can we get that back?
Mary Ellen Blake
Ashtabula
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.