According to Tony Havelka of liquid image: “No, it’s not likely a laundromat can make you a millionaire.” Unless....you double the prices and cut back the amount of water needed to clean. If a customer complains, like I did, that there wasn’t enough water in the machine, blame Joe Biden’s “takeover” of the EPA!
Not so fast, sir. There are 2 car washes within a mile of the laundromat that provide plenty of hot water — as much as you want ($)... so what gives? It must be the brain-wash-rinse-repeat cycle on the fox channel. Did you miss the Dominion lawsuit fox lost more than a billion dollars for lying — AGAIN? Presenting yourself as “Christian” but being addicted to the hate they spew is the “fix” that feels good because someone else is always to blame.
No surprise to me that when confronted and caught, derogatory names are thrown. Everything is NOT Biden’s fault, it’s Greed For Money that is.
I went to the EPA website and read everything I could find (nothing) about Joe Biden’s takeover of the EPA and his restrictions on the amount of water a commercial washing machine are allowed to use. In case I missed something, I asked in an e-mail what had changed since the last administration. Guess what? Either someone was lying to you (fox) or you were lying to me.
If you want to achieve millionaire laundromat status, liquid image suggests this: “Laundry businesses rely on repeat customers in order to remain profitable, and it can be difficult to ensure loyalty”...NOW do you get it?
[Another tip: DO NOT close the doors when not in use because of bacteria and mold — a suggestion from Electrolux website]
And you’re welcome,
Thomas De Pascale
Ashtabula
