Putin says prosecution of Trump shows the U.S. political system is “rotten.” Why does Putin support Trump, and Trump support Putin?
The short answer is that autocrats understand each other and need each other to stay in power. The bulk of their electorates surely aren’t very happy with them, so they need to invite foreign influence into the domestic political equation in order to survive.
That is why kings intermarry with and flatter other monarchies, to strengthen the international autocratic ties that help them establish their own domestic dynasties.
So, in Trump’s hour of need, Putin is helping out Mr. Trump, who initially helped Putin by dismissing the idea of Russian interference in the 2016 and 2020 elections.
Autocrats also share another deep bond of fellowship, their love of luxury and money. They reap personal economic advantages, known in America as “emoluments,” when they get elected into political power.
Autocrats like Putin and Trump typically treat their national treasuries like personal bank accounts. Trump actually did put his name on stimulus checks as if he was the principal benefactor of the people’s good fortune and as if it all came out of his own pocket.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
