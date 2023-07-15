I never thought my last opinion would cause such a fuse. No, I do not worship former President Trump. Nor did I ever condon the attack on our White House Jan.6, 2020. It was in the aftermath of a very controversial election. What happened was inexcusable and those responsible should be held accountable. I personally do not believe President Trump ordered a take over of our Capital.
This is my opinion. Have you ever heard of 'professional rioters'?Remember the 'black lives matter' riots in Chicago, Minneapolis, and several other cities. Molotov cocktails were thrown at police, vehicles burned, businesses looted, and private property damaged. Now, does this sound like the work of law abiding citizens? No, of course not. There were a handful of outsiders sent in to rile up the masses and start the fires of destruction.
Christians are to hold up our commander in chief, in fervent prayer, whether they voted for them or not, because we believe the Truth of Romans 13:1, "Every soul is to be subject unto the higher powers, for there is no power but of God; and the powers that be are ordained of God." My point was a comparison of what was, under President Trump, and what has happened in four years under President Biden.
I pray that our next President will hold to the following values much as President Trump did. 2-7 are principles that 'made America Great'. Biblical standards that are desperately needed today. (Jerry Falwell)
1. States rights instead of big government. (Socialism is for government controls)
2. Dignity of all human life, starting from conception.Ex.20:13
3. Traditional monogamous family. Gen.2:21-24
4. The work ethic. II Thess.3:10 Hard work, a dignity the welfare system has stripped from millions.
5. The importance of the Abrahamic covenant. Gen.12:1-3 God deals with nations in relation to how those nations deal with Israel.
6. God centered education. Eph.6:4 Put God, the Ten Commandments, and prayer back in the schools. Many young people have little or no respect for authority.
7. Divinely ordained establishments
The home-Eph.5:22-23; The church- Mt. 16:17-19; The state-Rom.13:1-7
Home as established by God- one man and one woman.
Our former President felt all three were vitally important for the welfare of our nation.
Our country will be as strong as the homes within it!
I end with a quote from a very wise man. "It is better to trust in the Lord Than to place
confidence in man. It is better to trust in the Lord Than to put confidence in princes-kings or presidents. (Moses)
Prayerfully submitted Terry Wolcott
Tery Wobatt
Jefferson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.