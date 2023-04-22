This concerns Petmin and changes to their emission standards that were approved.
I worked at a chemical plant for 10 years. In that time the company never reached compliance to EPA emission standards. As long as the company spent a minimal amount to try to reduce emissions they got a pass.
The company was always given advance notice of an inspection. Before the inspection everything was tidied up or outright hidden.
Concerning industry and the EPA, what can happen will happen.
Harlan Rinto
Ashtabula
