Two years ago, I took a pay cut to work as an assistant prosecutor because I believe in Prosecutor O’Toole’s vision to provide top law firm service to Ashtabula County. I proudly serve townships, providing expert advice in a timely and professional manner. It is insulting that Kingsville Trustee Michael Cliff claims my work is unsatisfactory.
Fortunately, most trustees see Mr. Cliff’s political attacks as just that. I work closely with many trustees, including Lisa Pilson of Denmark and David Ballantine of Richmond who agree that our office provides outstanding service.
Still, some people may believe Mr. Cliff because it’s hard to understand why someone would make this up. In politics, that is often what someone with political ambitions does. What Mr. Cliff’s ambitions are I do not know, but I do know his accusations are unfounded.
Mr. Cliff said that Kingsville hired outside counsel because of our office’s incompetence. However, they hired outside counsel because their matter required probate work that our office is not legally able to perform. Ironically, it would have been incompetence if we did that work.
Mr. Cliff, who is not a lawyer, also criticized our criminal prosecutions. He apparently thinks we should ignore the Constitution and our oaths and risk freeing violent criminals on appeal.
To paraphrase Benjamin Franklin, anyone can complain about anything they do not care to understand. Anyone who takes the time to understand what Prosecutor O’Toole’s office does would realize we are hard-working professionals with a passion for public service.
Laura Pizmont
Willoughby Hills
