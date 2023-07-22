When it comes to art, what do you think it is? How you answer that is a very important thing. Is art a thing? Is art an act of creation? Is art a matter of passion? Is it a mix of all three?
Apparently, an Ashtabula resident decided to raise a complaint in a letter to the editor to local newspapers. The complaint concerned an exhibition at the Ashtabula Arts Center. The person was apparently so agitated by an exhibition at the center that they bought a domain name, set up a web site, and started a petition drive on Change.org.
There is no such thing in this world as “safe art”. Art will offend potentially anyone for any reason. Rather than cause a stink that something offends you, appreciate it for what it is. You do not have to agree with every piece of art for it to still be art. Someone’s blood, sweat, and tears were poured into creating a work. Be happy for them.
This is just a symptom of an overall purity movement being seen in our nation today. Groups like Moms For Liberty have been on a drive nationally seeking to censor books in schools and drive people out of the teaching profession. In states like Indiana, Washington, North Carolina and Texas, there have been efforts to prosecute librarians over making “harmful” materials available to minors and the definitions of harmful are broad enough to drive a dump truck through. The Montana State Library Commission withdrew the Montana State Library from the American Library Association in protest over a single librarian from Montana being elected president of ALA on the grounds that she wrote something they didn’t like on Twitter.
We are moving away from valuing creative expression in this country. The latest bad idea that both our county’s state representatives, Sarah Fowler Arthur and Mike Loychik, signed onto as co-sponsors is an effort to criminalize drag queens. Unfortunately the bill, HB 245, is not well written. For those who can remember actresses like Mary Martin, Sandra Kay Duncan, Cathy Rigby, Jean Arthur, and Betty Bronson playing Peter Pan, you should recognize that the current version of HB 245 would criminalize them playing that role.
We live in a time of zealots. In their drive for purity, they’re giving us a bleak and boring world. Love one another and be creative!
Stephen Michael Kellat
Ashtabula
