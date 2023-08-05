Before writing this letter, I prayed that God would inspire me to present His Words, as only He can do. In the Bible, God said, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you.” Just imagine, before the union of the sperm and egg, God knew each of the BILLIONS of people who were to be created. “And before you were born I consecrated (Made or declared sacred; dedicated to a divine purpose) you. God loves each human creation to-be, each human creation in formation and each human creation from birth throughout life, for all eternity. When the Angel Gabriel visited Mary and told her of God’s plan, he said The Lord is with you.”
Notice the use of the PRESENT tense, IS, meaning at that very moment of Conception; albeit an Immaculate Conception! We must realize that a Human Being has different stages of development. An elderly person doesn’t look exactly like their middle-aged self, but their humanity cannot be denied. In like manner, a middle-aged person, although different looking than their teen-aged or childhood self, is the same person. And so this continues back to back to infancy and birth; stages of development are stepping stones as we travel throughout our lives.
A good analogy begins with the time-tested saying that “Mighty oaks from little acorns grow!” The acorn begins its journey on an oak tree and is completely dependent on the tree for nutrition and survival. At the right time, it falls to the ground and over time gets rooted in the soil. It then begins to grow as a seedling, eventually turns into a sapling and gradually begins to grow into the mighty oak tree. If at any part of the life cycle this acorn, seedling or sapling were destroyed, it would never reach its intended conclusion. There would be no oak tree. There is no denying that an acorn looks nothing like an oak tree, but it is a necessary beginning in the structured cycle of life, which science defines as “The series of stages in form and functional activity through which an organism passes between successive recurrences of a specified primary stage.” AMEN!
Now MY thoughts. People of all faiths have an obligation to preserve the lives of the unborn. It is ironic that all who want to deny the right of a living Human Being to be born, have ALL been granted that right themselves!! Every living person owes their existance to their parents who gave them the privilege of being born and the ability to begin their life-long journey. You can assure that this happens by voting “YES” on August 8th and by voting “NO” in November on the “Right to Make Reproductive Decisions Including Abortion Initiative”. Fancy words for “A person has the right to end the life of a human being!” Who gave anyone that right? Certainly NOT the GOD that I worship!! How about the GOD that you worship? I want to spend Eternity in HEAVEN and not in HELL! How about you?
Nicholas J. Spano
Saybrook
