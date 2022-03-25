Gluttony is America’s greatest sin. No one is immune from this monster that feeds inflation.{p align=”left”}We buy more, eat more, suffer from more obesity, waste more, pollute more, drive more gas guzzlers, practice more unhealthy habits, pay more for healthcare, practice more superficial religion, lie to ourselves more, engage in more divisive politics, complain more, are more depressed and on and on.{p align=”left”}We pride ourselves on being free. We are free to engage in all the self-defeating behaviors listed above. Would it not be better if we used our freedom more wisely? Future civilizations may look back on our greatness the same way we look back on the greatness of the Roman Empire that is if there is anything to look back on. You may condemn my cynicism, but I encourage you to dispute the message before you kill the messenger.{p align=”left”}{p align=”left”}Terance Blon{p align=”left”}Ashtabula
America's greatest sin
