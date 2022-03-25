Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

A steady light rain this evening transitioning to showers of rain and snow overnight. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

A steady light rain this evening transitioning to showers of rain and snow overnight. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.