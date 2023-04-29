Centuries ago, a colonial leader told settlers that native Americans had stolen their livestock and they needed to defend their rights. After attacking and driving off the natives, the leader took the native’s land and grew tobacco for profit. The settlers didn’t know the leader had lied, stealing the livestock himself, having them do his bidding for more land. Sounds like stolen election lies and Jan 6 riot?
Today we shamefully elect some officials who are self-absorbed and will lie at any cost. It is not a Democrat or Republican issue, but a voter gullibility flaw. Think George Santos.
Misrepresenting the facts is lying, plain and simple. Governor DeWine’s excuse for not preforming voter and court mandated nonpartisan redistricting seems to fit that bill.
Donald Trump, like Fox News lied to Americans because it was all about the “Green”. Trump’s election plan, win or lose, is to get gullible supporter to give him money. What lies will get him the most money? Gun Rights? Immigration? Woke? He hopes to pocket another quarter billion dollars like the 2020 stolen election lie.
The 2024 presidential election won’t be about getting votes but how to divert votes. Trump can secretly support a third-party bid to divert Joe Biden votes. Trump and friends, including Putin will again spread lies using social media and encouraging foreign influence. If that fails, Trump appointed judges or Republican controlled states will try changing the electoral vote count. Trump counts on a Gullible America.
Stephen Roane
Ashtabula
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.