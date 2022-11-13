The college football regular season is winding down with just two weeks left.
Each team, especially the upper echelon ones, has aspirations of advancing to their conference championship game, and going further, especially to the College Football Playoff’s top four.
There are plenty of scenarios and much football to be played.
For The Ohio State University, it’s simple – win and you’re in.
Of course, that’s going to be more difficult to accomplish on the field than on paper.
The Buckeyes improved to 10-0 overall, 7-0 in the Big Ten after a resounding 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium.
Leading 28-7 in the first half was already a significant upgrade from the Nov. 5 contest at Northwestern, which resulted in a 21-7 victory.
OSU picked up its running game to the tune of 345 yards, including 190 in the opening half.
After a pass-heavy first drive, the Buckeyes went to a predominantly running game in the second one, capped by a CJ Stroud-to-Emeka Egbuka TD pass.
OSU was without running back TreVeyon Henderson for a second straight game due to an injury.
Then, Miyan Williams, who had 147 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown against the Hoosiers, got carted off the field toward the end of the first half with an injury and didn’t return.
That left true freshman Dallan Hayden as the primary back (he gained 102 yards), although wide receiver Xavier Johnson also lined up in the backfield. Johnson recorded a dazzling 71-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.
Stroud also ran the ball and found creative ways to get the ball to his receivers and tight end Cade Stover.
When OSU ran the ball consistently, good things happened, whether it was Williams, Hayden, Stroud and even wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. on an end-around.
The Buckeyes have depth at every position, and it showed up on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the OSU defense played very well. They were gashed by a couple of big plays from Indiana.
The Hoosiers had a short field to work with after a fumble on a punt, but still had 269 total yards and the 14 points.
Now, the Buckeyes go to Maryland on Saturday. The Terrapins are 6-4 overall, 3-4 in the conference after Saturday’s 30-0 loss to Penn State.
At times, Maryland can create problems. The Terrapins battled Michigan before losing 34-27 and defeated teams such as MSU 27-13, Indiana 38-33 and Northwestern 31-24.
OSU last played in College Park in 2018, and the Buckeyes, with Saint John graduate Urban Meyer as head coach, were fortunate to bring back a 52-51 overtime win.
Then, it’s The Game on Nov. 26 in Columbus.
The Buckeyes have a score to settle against Michigan after last season’s 42-27 loss in which the Wolverines dominated. It was Michigan’s first win over OSU since 2011.
Like it or not, coach Jim Harbaugh, after struggling mightly especially against Michigan State and OSU in the early going, is back.
It’s the game both schools have been talking about for a year. Of course, much work, on and off the field needs to be done, before that contest.
The hope is that both teams will be as healthy as possible by this point of the season when the game arrives.
The Buckeyes-Wolverines game will have big-time implications not only in the Big Ten but in the national scope, provided both schools continue their winning ways.
The winner will represent the East Division in the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 3 in Indianapolis.
Then, there could be an opportunity to reach the CFP’s top four.
The Buckeyes, like most teams, have gone through ups and downs this season but are still standing.
Whether they are still in early December is yet to be determined.
MIKE GRECO can be reached at mgreco@starbeacon.com.
