Contrary to what a recent letter writer asserted, JD Vance is a smarmy opportunist with no moral center. Vance has said, “I don’t really care what happens in Ukraine.” So much for the party of Reagan and freedom. If Vance and his like had been in control this past February, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv today. Reagan must be spinning in his grave at the Trumpified GOP that cares nothing about freedom and America’s place in the world. Reagan would not be welcome in today’s Republican Party.
With Vance you will get another politician who will go along with Trump’s Big Lie of a stolen election. He will not stand up to Trump if Trump attempts another unconstitutional grab for power in 2024. How do I know this? Vance could not stand up for himself when Trump insulted him to his face at a Youngstown rally. To a laughing audience Trump said, “JD is kissing my [butt],he wants my support so much.” Trump in his bullying has emasculated every Republican who through their silence or forced words of support have kissed his ring. The spineless, lily-livered Vance joins cowardly Ted Cruz, who could not stand up for his wife and father in the face of Trump’s insults.
Some people say Vance and the Republicans will stop inflation. The truth of the matter is inflation is a world-wide problem, and if anything, the Democrats, by not going along with Trump’s demand for a $2,000 stimulus per person, prevented more inflation. As far as oil production goes, we are once more the leading producer in the world, and are within a half-million barrels of reaching pre-pandemic levels. But go ahead, vote for Vance. Nothing screams Ashtabula County like venture capitalist.
Trump has debased the Republican Party and people like Vance. There is present in today’s party a drive “to own the libs,” a juvenile desire to enrage others, and destroy all opposition. How such an approach can foster unity, I have no idea. It is commonly accepted by most political observers that the election of Trump in 2016 was a middle finger salute to the elites, but in achieving that it constituted an assault on decency. You pick your example, but mine was his attack on John McCain: “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” With that statement he insulted all POWs. Vote for Vance and you’ll get more of the same.
Lorna Westlake
Austinburg
