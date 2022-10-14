We’ve kicked off early voting here in Ohio. Voters are likely quite unsure who they should be backing. Even though I am a Republican, I have an endorsement that may be somewhat surprising.
When it comes to choosing a new State Representative for the 99th district of the Ohio House, our best choice is Kathy Zappitello. Mrs. Zappitello is the immediate past president of the Association of Rural and Small Libraries, an affiliate of the American Library Association. She was elected by her peers among library directors across the country to lead that organization. The politics of organizations within the umbrella of the American Library Association can be quite a bit cutthroat.
Zappitello is currently the Executive Director of the Conneaut Public Library. She has led that organization for several years. She has already had to deal with issues of public finances, the ways the General Assembly doles out money to local government entities, and how to serve our fellow Ohioans every day. She’s had to use funds effectively to provide good library service to residents.
Kathy Zappitello has the knowledge, skills and abilities to be able to effectively represent us in the Ohio House. I feel confident she won’t make embarrassing media mistakes that echo not just around the country but throughout the world. Seeing your state representative on the front of the Times of Israel is simply horrifying and yet we’ve already been there Ashtabula. Do we want to go there again?
Vote for competence when you choose Kathy Zappitello for State Representative in the 99th House District.
Stephen Michael Kellat
Ashtabula
