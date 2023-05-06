A pair of robins are moving into my parents’ back porch, providing the folks with a bird’s eye view of the robins’ courtship and nest building.
First, the robins looked for a place sheltered from the wind, rain and direct sunlight. The site had to have food and water nearby, and out of sight and reach from predators.
And, maybe most importantly, the site had to have a sturdy base to anchor the mud-packed nest.
This is where this pair of robins ran into trouble — and, like most moving adventures, the robins discovered building a home isn’t without its difficulties.
After two days of diligent work, the cup-like nest fell through the two beams the female had straddled her nest between.
Not to be dissuade, the female started over as the male brought her dead leaves, twigs and moss for the nest.
The male performed an additional duty, supplying a good portion of his mate’s food during her nest building.
When the second nest fell through the boards, mother became distressed and my stepdad decided to intervene.
“They must be newlyweds because they don’t know the first thing about building a home,” he said.
He took a small rectangular piece of plywood and placed it under the nest area, providing the nest with a strong foundation.
Then, the couple started building all over again. The male brought housing materials to the site and the female constructed a new, sturdier nest.
Now, the female can get down to the business of laying those bright blue eggs. And, most importantly, my parents have something new to watch.
Faithful readers may recall a fox, a hawk and a gang of renegade raccoons annihilated my mother’s hens and beloved Brewster the Rooster.
Consequently, the robins have provided some much needed entertainment.
I’ve noticed that retirees seem to spend a lot of time watching birds. Do you know of any retirees who don’t have bird feeders? Case in point.
I must admit it’s amazing how much we can learn from observing birds.
Robins are one of the earliest songbirds to start nesting in spring. Robins also don’t mind living close to humans, which makes the nests easy to observe.
Robins will happily nest in planters, on windowsills, and in other nooks and crannies.
Once the eggs are laid, the female robin usually incubates the eggs for about two weeks, according to Birds&Blooms magazine.
Caring for the babies is split between the parents, which is only fair after the female laid the eggs and then sat on them for two weeks.
Once the babies hatch, the parents will feed their hungry family 100 to 150 meals a day, according to Birds&Blooms.
Last year, we had two robin nests up in the corners of our front porch. When eight baby birds hatched — four in each nest — we could hear their peeping from inside our house.
More than once, I wanted to yell to the mother robins, “For heavens sake, feed your kids!”
Staff writer Shelley Terry shares advice from a robin: Be an early bird, wake up with a song, keep a neat nest and think spring! You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
