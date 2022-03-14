Staff Report
The Longwood women’s basketball team is scheduled to start the NCAA Division I Tournament on Thursday.
The Lancers, who are a No. 16 seed, are slated to play Mount St. Mary’s at 7 p.m. in Raleigh, North Carolina. The game is scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN2.
The winner will
face No. 1 seed
North Carolina State at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.
Longwood (21-11) won the recent Big South Tournament, and is making its first NCAA Division I tournament appearance.
Conneaut graduate Jessica Olmstead has been an assistant coach at Longwood since May 2018.
“We are looking forward to the opportunity to play Mount St. Mary’s in the women’s first ever First Four, and showcase what Longwood women’s basketball is all about on the national stage,” she said.
Mount St. Mary’s, from Emmitsburg, Maryland, is 16-12 and placed third in the Northeast Conference.
