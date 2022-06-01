By BRIAN HAYTCHER
There are more than 300 wineries in Ohio, and they provide a variety of wines for any type of wine enthusiast.
Donniella Winchell, executive director of the Ohio Wine Producers Association, said wineries in Ohio provide experiences, more-so than wineries elsewhere.
“In many states, the wineries are a drive-in, belly-up to the bar, sample a little, take a bottle home and go,” Winchell said. “The most appealing thing about the Ohio grape and wine community, across the board, is that you can have an experience.
“And with 375 wineries in the state, and 33 in our corner of Ohio, there is a unique experience at each one,” Winchell said.
Winery visits in the area last an average of 45 minutes or more, Winchell said.
“For an evening under the stars, for a fine dining experience, for a sunset over lake erie, all those pieces and parts complement the wines that we’re serving,” Winchell said.
The Grand River Valley and the Conneaut Creek area are where most of the European-style grapes are grown in Ohio. Most of the national medals won by Ohio wineries were for wines made with grapes from that region, Winchell said.
Ohio is also known for a number of native grape varieties that are attractive to many people.
“Ohio offers a broad range of wines to match every person’s palate,” Winchell said.
The Grand River Valley region dominates Ohio wine-making.
According to the Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau, more than 50 percent of the grapes grown in the state of Ohio are grown here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.